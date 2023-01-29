Wallace Marine Boat Show underway in Great Falls

While we are still in the midst of winter season, that shouldn't stop you from getting ready for the next several months ahead - especially if you are someone who hits the waters.

Wallace Marine is a well-known business in Great Falls. For over twenty years, they've hosted their own annual boat show. Throughout this weekend, the public will get the chance to make their way to Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark and get a closer at what they have to offer.

While boating season tends to take place between April and October, it's not uncommon for people to spend the winter searching for the appropriate boat.

“Actually, it’s kind of traditional in the U.S. to have boat shows during the winter," said Wallace Marine Owner, Mitch Posey. "We just let people get out and take a look at boats, and if they’re ready to get something for next year, they can go ahead and purchase it before hand.”

Posey said he's been hosting the boat show for over 20 years. Alongside his staff, he assists experienced boaters and first timers in finding the boat that best suits them.

“Every year, we have this show, and we put our best foot forward with our pricing," he said. "We try to get some really good financing for the show every year. We make it so people can get out and make a purchase to have their summer all planned out for boating this year.”

At least 50 boats of different sizes were on display at Exhibition Hall with various manufactures.

Sydnee Thomason noted what types of boats people can expect to see.

“The kinds of boats you will see here, is more towards the fishing orientated, or the family orientated," she said. "We want to put families or anglers into the boat that will be proper for them. You are going to find our best pricing right now. We’ve had rebates from our manufacturers of Smokercraft, Sylvan, Starcraft, and Starweld. Also, the motor companies are throwing in a huge incentive as well in bumping up the warranties. Instead of your standard three-year warranty, you are going to get a five-year complimentary warranty. It’s a pretty good deal going on right now, and we’re just really excited to see where this is going to go.”

Wallace Marine Boat Show will continue through Sunday, January 29 th from 10am-5pm in the Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark (400 Third Street NW).



