Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO