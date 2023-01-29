ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZPKw_0kUt99sG00

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Shots fired during robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas

Between July and December 2022, HPD received reports of several robberies at convenience and liquor stores in the area. Each of the stores reported they were robbed of cash and cigarettes.

Through police investigation, five suspects were allegedly connected to seven different Hayward robberies. Several agencies collaborated on the investigation, including the San Leandro Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

KRON On is streaming now

A total of 27 robberies were linked to the same group of five, who were all arrested on Jan. 10. During the arrests, police also recovered two loaded firearms and two replica firearms.

Police shared video of one of the robberies, which only took about a minute from start to finish. Police warned that the suspects tried to make it look as though crime was happening during the incidents, and members of the public should always remain aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 18

theSnarlingDog
3d ago

Lifetime is jail. No excuses for this type of crime. But I’m sure Newsom will let them go because he only cares about taxing and punishing hard working people

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Civic Center killing

A man and a woman from San Lorenzo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man near the San Francisco Civic Center. San Francisco Police Department officers were called on the evening of Nov. 11 to the area of Grove and Larkin streets, about a block away from City Hall, on reports of a "possible assault" and found the victim unconscious on the ground, according to a department statement. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder for a November 2022 homicide. SFPD officers said they were able to recognize the two suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both of San Lorenzo, Calif., in the area of 7th Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates deadly shooting in Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation. Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 18-year-old SF man found deceased in Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 6 has been located deceased in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his apartment on the 900 block of Sutter Street on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy