Bystander killed in shooting at Holyoke Mall, suspect in custody

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting inside the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News officers were called to the mall just before 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and a suspect was immediately taken into custody.

According to Leydon, there was an altercation between two people who knew each other. Shots were fired and an innocent bystander was struck and killed.

In a post to his Facebook page Saturday night, Garcia released the following statement:

The Holyoke Police Department has responded to the Holyoke Mall for the report of a shooting. At this time the shooter is in custody one person has been injured. The area is secure, state police detective unit also responding. This is an open investigation. We will be sure to share more. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia

When our 22News crew got to the mall, we could see dozens of Holyoke and State police cruisers surrounding the mall. We spoke with Jonie who was inside the mall when the shooting happened.

“It got crazy, to be honest, the whole place got crazy, everyone was running everywhere.”

22News spoke to another witness that was inside the mall at the time of the shooting. Miranda Trombly of Northampton was shopping in a jewelry store with her children when she saw fellow shoppers reacting to the shooting. We spoke to her about 15 minutes after the incident while she was sheltering in place at that jewelry store.

“Then all of a sudden, everyone started running toward the left side of the mall, yelling there was an active shooter. So the people here, the workers, told us all to run to the back. Yeah, I was just trying to get my kids to some kind of safety, wherever, however.. as fast as I could.” Trombly added that she did not hear any shots fired and said she and others were waiting inside the Jewelers for the word that it was safe to leave.

Witnesses closer to the shooting heard the shots and escaped to the parking lot, describing to us the panic that ensued. “There were three shots. We ran out to get away from the gunshots. People were screaming and running and crying, and one gentleman we saw in the parking lot all, of sudden, ran back for his kid. It was difficult. It was terrifying.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said there is currently no threat to the public. The names of the victim nor the suspect have been released at this time.

Pyramid Management Group, owners of the Holyoke Mall, sent 22News this press statement regarding the deadly shooting:

We do not condone violence of any kind in our community. We are actively cooperating with law-enforcement in the investigation of this incident and understand that the suspect was immediately taken into custody and that there is no ongoing public safety threat as it relates to this incident. Our thoughts this evening remain with the victim and their family during this difficult time. Pyramid Management Group

The Holyoke Mall is set to reopen on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with increased security.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.