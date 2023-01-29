Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Makes The Mazda2 Look Like A Hot Hatch
The lifecycle of the third-gen Mazda2 has just been expanded thanks to a second facelift, which made the supermini look sportier than ever. Still, the Japanese tuner Auto Exe is here for those who want something even spicier in terms of styling, making the Mazda2 look like the hotter variant we never got from the factory.
Carscoops
Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction
Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
Carscoops
Audi Design Boss Says Interiors Of New Models Will Take Priority Over Everything Else
Audi has revealed that the interiors of its future models will take priority and will actually be designed before the exteriors of new vehicles. Audi design boss Marc Lichte recently had the opportunity to speak with Top Gear at the unveiling of the Audi Activesphere Concept. During the event, Licht noted that he put Sid Odedra, the head of UI/UX design, in the center of Audi’s design activities to lead the change.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test
The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
Carscoops
VinFast Admits Offering Cash To Matt Farah After Mistaking Him For An Influencer
Matt Farah recently claimed that VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker now selling cars in the USA, offered him $10,000 on top of a free trip to Vietnam to test and talk about its products. We reached out and talked to VinFast which has confirmed to Carscoops that it did indeed offer Farah cash for the trip as part of an outreach program. Evidently, a third-party company working with VinFast identified Farah as an influencer and not a journalist.
Carscoops
Bugatti Baby II Comes To Life With New AR Configurator
Configurators have revolutionized the car buying experience, and augmented reality promises to take things even further as customers can plop a vehicle onto their driveway. A number of automakers have been exploring the benefits and the latest is The Little Car Company, which has launched a revamped Bugatti Baby II configurator with an augmented reality option.
Comments / 0