wtoc.com
Savannah Police looking to identify suspect in financial card transaction fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking to identify a man seen on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards for purchases. The cards were stolen from a vehicle outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 11. The cards were used for more than $2,500 in purchases at Best Buy after being...
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
Georgia police chief announces retirement days after young cop resigns over religious post about gay marriage
The police chief of the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia announced his retirement, days after Jacob Kersey received national news coverage for his resignation.
WJCL
Port Wentworth police officer resigns following backlash to traditional marriage Facebook post
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — A now former Port Wentworth police officer says reaction to a social media post ultimately led him to leaving the department. Jacob Kersey, 19, said he felt pressured to leave the department earlier this month after he made a Facebook post several weeks ago which read, "God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage."
wtoc.com
Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
WJCL
Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
wtoc.com
Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe. According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city. In...
wtoc.com
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
43-year-old man killed trying to cross the street in Savannah
SAVANNAH — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Jan. 29 crash that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Savannah man. According to police, Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road at about 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road.
WJCL
Bodycam Video: SLED investigators collect evidence at the home of Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — On Monday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh saw what investigators did hours after the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Bodycam video introduced into evidence shows South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators collecting items at the Murdaugh home on June 8, 2021.
WJCL
Missing in Bluffton: Investigators searching for 10-year-old boy who disappeared
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 8 p.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Investigators in Beaufort County are hoping the public can help them find a missing child. Lawson Adams, 10, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Pinckney Colony Road area...
Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man. According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was […]
WJCL
Diesel oil spill expected to cause 'significant delays' for Chatham County drivers
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Police say an oil spill is to blame for an interchange being closed Wednesday morning. According to Port Wentworth Police, the Sonny Dixon Interchange between Highway 21 and the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway is closed in both directions after a diesel oil spill. As of 5:30...
Port Wentworth Chief of Police announces retirement
UPDATE: This story did not originally include the second statement from Matthew Libby. PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Chief of Police Matthew Libby has announced his retirement today. Libby spent 31 years in law enforcement and 10 of those years as Chief of Police of Port Wentworth. His retirement will be effective […]
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
WJCL
Looking for work? The Housing Authority of Savannah is hosting a job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Housing Authority of Savannah (otherwise known as HAS) is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will include on-the-spot interviews and job offers, so make sure you dress to impress. They are currently looking to fill several different positions. They include the following:
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
wtoc.com
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
WJCL
Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
