PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — A now former Port Wentworth police officer says reaction to a social media post ultimately led him to leaving the department. Jacob Kersey, 19, said he felt pressured to leave the department earlier this month after he made a Facebook post several weeks ago which read, "God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage."

PORT WENTWORTH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO