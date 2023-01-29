ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Port Wentworth police officer resigns following backlash to traditional marriage Facebook post

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — A now former Port Wentworth police officer says reaction to a social media post ultimately led him to leaving the department. Jacob Kersey, 19, said he felt pressured to leave the department earlier this month after he made a Facebook post several weeks ago which read, "God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage."
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe. According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city. In...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

43-year-old man killed trying to cross the street in Savannah

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Jan. 29 crash that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Savannah man. According to police, Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road at about 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man. According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth Chief of Police announces retirement

UPDATE: This story did not originally include the second statement from Matthew Libby. PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Chief of Police Matthew Libby has announced his retirement today. Libby spent 31 years in law enforcement and 10 of those years as Chief of Police of Port Wentworth. His retirement will be effective […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy