ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially married!

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auU1z_0kUt8d6u00

At around 7:30 pm, this January 28th, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira declared their love and said their I do’s, fulfilling their engagement promises made in May last year. Holding hands and staring into each other’s eyes, the couple listened attentively to the wedding officiant, Francis X. Suarez , Miami Mayor who made their union official. Father Jorge blessed the two newlyweds, which then melted into a romantic kiss that reaffirmed their deep emotions and marked the beginning of their life as a married couple. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Marc’s brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses of the ceremony.

With their respective families by their side, the Latin singer and the Paraguayan model were married in a spectacular ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). The highly anticipated wedding had an impressive list of celebrities who watched the couple say “I do‘”. The Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and even the presidents of some Latin American countries were guests at the wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGoF_0kUt8d6u00 Courtesy
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding invitation.

Known for her beauty, the Paraguayan model dazzled in a beautiful wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav and the groom in Christian Dior . For her special day, Nadia opted for a design with a romantic flair, beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail. The Miss Universe 2021 finalist became a fairytale princess, capturing the eyes of everyone present, especially that of her new husband.

Carlos Slim Domit and David Beckham shared the important role of best man at this long-awaited wedding. The Salsa singer, born in New York, opted to have two of his best male friends stand by him. Marc Anthony has been close with the Mexican businessman and English football legend for years. Beckham attended with his wife, Victoria Beckham , Spice Girls singer, fashion designer and television personality.

RELATED:

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: All the places they’ve traveled to

Marc Anthony visits Paraguay for the first time alongside his fiancee Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira become pawrents! Take a look at their new ‘baby’

The Maid of Honor was Maria Elena Torruco , the wife of Carlos Slim Domit , the eldest son of Carlos Slim, the father. Ludy Ferreira , Nadia’s mother, celebrated their love with a toast of best wishes for the new husband and wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARpG3_0kUt8d6u00 GettyImages
Pérez Art Museum in Miami, the perfect venue for a wedding

Cristian and Ryan , the sons he shares with Dayanara Torres , could not miss this special moment for their father. The two young men had already revealed they had a good relationship with Nadia a few months ago when they were seen together at a concert where the singer performed in Puerto Rico.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Correction: The story previously named Carlos Slim as the Best Man, when it should have read, Carlos Slim Domit.

Comments / 15

dmvg
4d ago

It sounds like it was a very lovely and a classy wedding. Unlike his Ex, JLo with her over the top three day Hollywood Production and the Brides Fashion Show Preview wedding.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck

Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
The Independent

Lauren Sánchez reveals hardest part about being in a relationship with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez has spoken candidly about the hardest parts about being in a relationship with billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.Sánchez, 53, who has been publicly dating Bezos, 59, since January 2019, opened up about the realities of their high-profile relationship in a new interview with WSJ Magazine, which marked her first solo interview since the couple went public.According to Sánchez, who acknowledged that she is a “very open person,” her relationship with the entrepreneur has meant that she has had to change the way she shares information, and secrets.“It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot....
Bustle

Jennifer Lopez Shares New Ben Affleck Wedding Pictures To Kick Off 2023

Bennifer is still going strong heading into 2023. On Jan. 1, Jennifer Lopez rang in the New Year by sharing new photos from her wedding(s) to Ben Affleck as part of an Instagram reel celebrating her favorite moments of the year. “2022 was one of the best years yet!!!” she captioned the post. “I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year.”
GEORGIA STATE
bravotv.com

Larsa Pippen Celebrated New Year’s Eve with a Ruffled Bustier Gown and Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member rang in 2023 with a sizzling outfit and a very special date. When it comes to dressing up for the holidays, Larsa Pippen knows how to make a statement. The Real Housewives of Miami cast member did just that to celebrate New Year’s Eve over the weekend, rocking a gorgeous black lace bustier dress for the occasion.
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy