Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially married!

At around 7:30 pm, this January 28th, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira declared their love and said their I do’s, fulfilling their engagement promises made in May last year. Holding hands and staring into each other’s eyes, the couple listened attentively to the wedding officiant, Francis X. Suarez , Miami Mayor who made their union official. Father Jorge blessed the two newlyweds, which then melted into a romantic kiss that reaffirmed their deep emotions and marked the beginning of their life as a married couple. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Marc’s brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses of the ceremony.

With their respective families by their side, the Latin singer and the Paraguayan model were married in a spectacular ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). The highly anticipated wedding had an impressive list of celebrities who watched the couple say “I do‘”. The Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and even the presidents of some Latin American countries were guests at the wedding.

Courtesy Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding invitation.

Known for her beauty, the Paraguayan model dazzled in a beautiful wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav and the groom in Christian Dior . For her special day, Nadia opted for a design with a romantic flair, beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail. The Miss Universe 2021 finalist became a fairytale princess, capturing the eyes of everyone present, especially that of her new husband.

Carlos Slim Domit and David Beckham shared the important role of best man at this long-awaited wedding. The Salsa singer, born in New York, opted to have two of his best male friends stand by him. Marc Anthony has been close with the Mexican businessman and English football legend for years. Beckham attended with his wife, Victoria Beckham , Spice Girls singer, fashion designer and television personality.

The Maid of Honor was Maria Elena Torruco , the wife of Carlos Slim Domit , the eldest son of Carlos Slim, the father. Ludy Ferreira , Nadia’s mother, celebrated their love with a toast of best wishes for the new husband and wife.

GettyImages Pérez Art Museum in Miami, the perfect venue for a wedding

Cristian and Ryan , the sons he shares with Dayanara Torres , could not miss this special moment for their father. The two young men had already revealed they had a good relationship with Nadia a few months ago when they were seen together at a concert where the singer performed in Puerto Rico.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Correction: The story previously named Carlos Slim as the Best Man, when it should have read, Carlos Slim Domit.