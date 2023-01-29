ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of seeing wintry precipitation in Texoma. We will likely see sleet starting in the morning. However, we should see freezing rain developing by the afternoon and evening hours. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain. We are going to continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon temperatures should finally start to climb above freezing.
TEXAS STATE
news9.com

Sub-Freezing Temps For Monday With Precipitation Coming Soon

Arctic air is here! Brutally cold today and tomorrow. Wind chills to start the day are near zero. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 20s, but wind chills will max out around 10 degrees. Only a slight chance for patchy ice this afternoon. Freezing rain/sleet will continue to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschannel6now.com

Freezing rain and sleet could cause slick spots across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arctic air has settled in across Texoma, setting the stage for a messy week ahead as wet weather moves in. We’ll remain quiet tonight, but it’s the north breeze that will have the higher impacts. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens first thing out the door Monday morning.
TEXAS STATE
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

TXDOT fights winter storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation spent Friday Jan. 27 spraying roadways with brine in preparation for the Jan. 30 winter storm. The brine leaves salt on the road and helps prevent the build up of ice, but it doesn’t work perfectly, heavy rain can wash the salt away. Should the brine not work, TxDOT will have to spray the roads again to melt the ice.
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
TEXAS STATE
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy