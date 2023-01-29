Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of seeing wintry precipitation in Texoma. We will likely see sleet starting in the morning. However, we should see freezing rain developing by the afternoon and evening hours. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain. We are going to continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon temperatures should finally start to climb above freezing.
Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Out of the freezer, warmer temps arrive by the weekend
A mess of wintry weather is tracking to our south this afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow is impacting portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are seeing a few light flurries here in the Sunflower State, but skies will clear out by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in...
news9.com
Sub-Freezing Temps For Monday With Precipitation Coming Soon
Arctic air is here! Brutally cold today and tomorrow. Wind chills to start the day are near zero. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 20s, but wind chills will max out around 10 degrees. Only a slight chance for patchy ice this afternoon. Freezing rain/sleet will continue to...
Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings issued in Texoma
The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Texoma and an Ice Storm Warning for parts of Texoma.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
newschannel6now.com
Freezing rain and sleet could cause slick spots across Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arctic air has settled in across Texoma, setting the stage for a messy week ahead as wet weather moves in. We’ll remain quiet tonight, but it’s the north breeze that will have the higher impacts. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens first thing out the door Monday morning.
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
KFOR
Here’s a look at total potential ice accumulations Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Latest potential ice accumulations due to freezing rain this afternoon thru Thursday morning. Heaviest expected in southern OK with lesser amounts north into central OK. Expecting at least a glaze of ice along I 40. It doesn’t take much to cause huge travel issues!
Paul Douglas: Cold week ahead but a long term warm up is on the way
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says even if it isn’t going to set records, prepare for a chilly couple of days. But by the weekend and for the next few weeks, he sees temps hovering around 30.
newschannel6now.com
TXDOT fights winter storm
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation spent Friday Jan. 27 spraying roadways with brine in preparation for the Jan. 30 winter storm. The brine leaves salt on the road and helps prevent the build up of ice, but it doesn’t work perfectly, heavy rain can wash the salt away. Should the brine not work, TxDOT will have to spray the roads again to melt the ice.
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
WFAA
Another round of wintry weather Monday? Here's the timing and everything you need to know
DALLAS — After snow in parts of the region on Tuesday, more wintry weather is headed to North Texas, but this looks to be more icy than snowy. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared ahead of Monday:. Fast facts:. Sunday will feature falling temps behind...
Comments / 0