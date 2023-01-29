Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
MyWabashValley.com
Report: Chargers to Hire Kellen Moore As Offensive Coordinator
The former Cowboys offensive coordinator is reportedly heading to the AFC. Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to become the Chargers’ new OC, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It was reported Sunday by The Dallas Morning News that he and Dallas agreed to mutually part ways.
MyWabashValley.com
Casting a vote for Shane Steichen or Brian Callahan for Colts’ new head coach/offensive mind
INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard has been true to his word. The Indianapolis Colts still are without a head coach because the individual in charge of running the search process – that would be Chris Ballard – promised he would cast a wide net and entertain candidates with varied backgrounds.
MyWabashValley.com
Top Five Free Agent Landing Spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Chiefs receiver has one more game to play before his contract is up. His fantasy value would be good next year with one of these teams. Wide receiver has become the dominant position in all of fantasy football, as young players like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb (to name a few) are lighting up the stat sheets. Unfortunately for NFL teams looking to make a major splash at the position, they will find it difficult to accomplish that between now and next season. The free-agent market is a bit weak heading into the 2023 offseason. One of the most attractive options could be JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed just a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2022.
MyWabashValley.com
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 260 ‘Quarterback’
INDIANAPOLIS — This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts must solve their biggest problem: quarterback. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including surgery for Jonathan Taylor. The trio then provides a coaching search update (14:28)...
Comments / 0