The Chiefs receiver has one more game to play before his contract is up. His fantasy value would be good next year with one of these teams. Wide receiver has become the dominant position in all of fantasy football, as young players like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb (to name a few) are lighting up the stat sheets. Unfortunately for NFL teams looking to make a major splash at the position, they will find it difficult to accomplish that between now and next season. The free-agent market is a bit weak heading into the 2023 offseason. One of the most attractive options could be JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed just a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2022.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO