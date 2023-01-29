ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods

By Laura Simon
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EnXY_0kUt84Uq00

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Six months have passed since historic flash flooding slammed much of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.

Patrick Bales and his wife Brianna have lived in the Copperfield neighborhood along Barrington Drive for seven years. When their basement flooded after historic rainfall last summer, they salvaged what they could and put their valuables in the garage.

Trending: Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes

“Due to the overflow of the sewer, we had probably about 12 to 18 inches in our basement,” said Bales. “We ended up losing all of our appliances, and a lot of computers and stuff like that down there, because that was kind of our gaming nerd space.”

They lost appliances like their water heater, HVAC unit and washer/dryer. However, they are getting help replacing them thanks to a group with the Lutheran Early Response Team.

Ryan Taylor is a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in St. Charles. He learned about the homes impacted after several of his congregation members experienced flooding.

“It’s all the work of volunteers who just want to come out and do this,” said Taylor. “We don’t contract anything out, and the group of guys and gals who are out here doing this just want to do it. They come out every day with joy, and they’re so thankful to be able to do something like this on behalf of their neighbors here in St. Peter’s.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News


“There has been about 75 different volunteers over the six months that have been here from four different states and 13 different Lutheran churches,” said Chris Schult, volunteering with LERT.

Since July’s historic flooding, water from a nearby creek entered dozens of homes in the Copperfield subdivision alone. Since then, volunteers have been able to raise more than $60,000 to make repairs in over 60 homes.

“We use that grant money for buying drywall and tools and other material and lunches and water and everything it takes behind the scenes to be able to do something like this,” Schult said.

Repairs will continue for the next couple weeks as the group finishes up the final ten homes on their list.

Top story: Teen in custody for carjacking outside St. Louis church

“It’s just been a wonderful act of mercy that we’ve been able to do for all of these people out here who really may not have had the means to, to fix anything that they had,” Taylor said.

“I am so grateful to the Lutheran Church. They’ve helped out so many houses in our neighborhood,” said Bales.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Goldie Taylor survived abuse in East St. Louis and drew on literary giants to find success

Goldie Taylor started teaching herself to read around age 3, sounding out the words written on billboards and above storefronts. She eventually moved on to encyclopedia volumes and, in middle school, the work of James Baldwin and other African American intellectuals. Along the way she endured years of abuse and sexual assaults, sleeping on the floor of her aunt’s living room in East St. Louis and receiving little emotional support from the adults in her life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts mobile food fair today

The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts a mobile food fair on Tuesday. St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts mobile food fair today. The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts a mobile food fair on Tuesday. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Celebrates the …. In this journey called life, we have to keep...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saucemagazine.com

London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Child shot in south St. Louis

Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads. The aftermath of a slick...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy