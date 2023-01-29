ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments

krazykatlady
3d ago

Substitute teachers require a Bachelor's degree to make a little over minimum wage. I can't imagine why there is a shortage. 🤷‍♀️

4
Emir Hrustanovic
3d ago

imagine this.. not treating your current educators of the future generations like trash.. and then maybe we'd have enough teachers. goodness

3
 

WBEN 930AM

Fact finder report released in BPS/BTF dispute

The Buffalo Public Schools says it has received a fact finder’s report on the ongoing contract dispute between the district and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The district says the fact finder’s report validates the district’s side in the dispute.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Free tax prep for Niagara County residents

Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Nate McMurray will run for Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nate McMurray on Wednesday announced that he is running for Erie County Executive. The former Grand Island supervisor narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. Now he will challenge current county executive Mark Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary. McMurray says...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

