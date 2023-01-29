Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO