K-State men’s basketball crushes Florida in Big 12/SEC Challenge

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball took a break from Big 12 play to host Florida in part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, where every Big 12 school matched up with an SEC school Saturday.

A big halftime lead helped the Wildcats keep the game out of reach for the Gators’ strong start to the second half, as K-State went on to win 64-50.

K-State started with a 1-0 lead from a Nae’Qwon Tomlin free throw and never turned back. The Wildcats started the game great on both ends of the floor – up 26-11 fifteen minutes into the first half.

Three minutes into the game, K-State forward Keyontae Johnson scored a layup to put the Wildcats up 9-3. Normally an insignificant bucket, the layup held weight as it was the first points Johnson scored against his former team .

The Wildcats’ defense held strong the rest of the first half, holding the Gators scoreless for the final five minutes. K-State sat pretty with a big 37-16 lead heading into the locker room.

Florida came out of the break firing on all cylinders – starting on a 10-0 run and cutting K-State’s lead to 11. Despite the scare, the two teams traded buckets for the next few minutes.

The Wildcats followed with a 16-6 run to push the lead back over 20 points with less than four minutes to play. From there, K-State took care of business, finishing with a win and final score of 64-50.

Johnson led K-State in his reunion against Florida with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Markquis Nowell also put up an impressive stat line with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tomlin added 11 points.

The K-State win puts the Wildcats back in the win column after a road loss to No. 12 Iowa State. K-State now sits at 18-3, 6-2 in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats get back to Big 12 games starting Tuesday, with a Sunflower Showdown rematch at No. 9 Kansas. In the first meeting, K-State beat its in-state rival 83-82 in overtime .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.