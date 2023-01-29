COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO