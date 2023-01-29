ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer injured in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Easton location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of their nationwide restructuring, Bed Bath & Beyond's location at Easton will close in the coming months, the company confirmed. In a statement, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said the decision was made to help manage their business as efficiently as possible and that they had previously shared this information with their employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Metro Library highlights events and programs throughout Black History Month

Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating Black History Month with virtual and in-person programs for the entire month of February. There are 23 locations around central Ohio that you can visit. Dorcas Taylor Jones joins Good Day Columbus to explain how customers of all ages can attend concerts and author talks and participate in activities, dancing and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Embracing the culture as Experience Columbus marks anniversary of CBUS Soul

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Since its designation in 1976, the United States has annually celebrated Black History Month in February. From Black history tours to a celebration of beloved Columbus artist Aminah Robinson to special performances, there are so many ways to celebrate Black History Month in Columbus this year. Shannon Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to highlight some of the events and activities you can find.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The benefits to permanent make-up and how to decide before you go

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Trying to save you time when getting ready for the day! Jaclyn Peresetsky owner of Skin Perfect Spas joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the benefits of permanent make up options for International Face and Body Art Day!. For 1st week of February, Skin...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Ending the month of January with a cold night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday night, and, especially in areas without a cloud blanket, frigid cold will be an issue. Temperatures will be in the teens and will feel more like single digits because of the wind chill. At least, most of the remainder of this week is dry.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy