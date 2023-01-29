Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
WSYX ABC6
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
WSYX ABC6
Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
WSYX ABC6
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
WSYX ABC6
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Easton location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of their nationwide restructuring, Bed Bath & Beyond's location at Easton will close in the coming months, the company confirmed. In a statement, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said the decision was made to help manage their business as efficiently as possible and that they had previously shared this information with their employees.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metro Library highlights events and programs throughout Black History Month
Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating Black History Month with virtual and in-person programs for the entire month of February. There are 23 locations around central Ohio that you can visit. Dorcas Taylor Jones joins Good Day Columbus to explain how customers of all ages can attend concerts and author talks and participate in activities, dancing and more!
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
WSYX ABC6
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium warm our hearts every day but today is extra special!. It's Wild Wednesday and Shawn Brehob from the zoo joined Good Day Columbus with some penguins.
WSYX ABC6
Embracing the culture as Experience Columbus marks anniversary of CBUS Soul
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Since its designation in 1976, the United States has annually celebrated Black History Month in February. From Black history tours to a celebration of beloved Columbus artist Aminah Robinson to special performances, there are so many ways to celebrate Black History Month in Columbus this year. Shannon Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to highlight some of the events and activities you can find.
WSYX ABC6
The benefits to permanent make-up and how to decide before you go
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Trying to save you time when getting ready for the day! Jaclyn Peresetsky owner of Skin Perfect Spas joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the benefits of permanent make up options for International Face and Body Art Day!. For 1st week of February, Skin...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Ending the month of January with a cold night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday night, and, especially in areas without a cloud blanket, frigid cold will be an issue. Temperatures will be in the teens and will feel more like single digits because of the wind chill. At least, most of the remainder of this week is dry.
WSYX ABC6
Police: suspects assault, rob victim at gunpoint at south Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two men who were caught robbing a man at a south Columbus business. Columbus police said the victim was approached by one of the suspects in the cooler bay of a carry-out on Frebis Avenue on Jan 22, 2023. One of...
WSYX ABC6
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
Comments / 1