Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Utility Box Trail estabished
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee has pushed to make the city correspond with its namesake, the City Beautiful. This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. New splash pad coming to the city. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST. |
WDAM-TV
AARP hosting free tax return sessions in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for tax season, the AARP is hosting free tax return sessions right here in the Pine Belt. The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. There are four sights open for you to...
WDAM-TV
NAACP to host CPR class next month
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County NAACP will hold a community health care class next month. Medical professionals will be on hand to give step-by-step instructions on how to properly perform CPR. Organizers say the event was inspired by the quick action used to aid Buffalo Bills player...
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts opening event
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday. Visitors were able to view six rooms in the museum dedicated to both local and national leaders in Black history. The keynote speaker traveled from Baton Rouge to be a part...
WDAM-TV
VisitHATTIESBURG establishes Utility Box Trail
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHATTIESBURG has established a new trail to highlight the dozens of painted utility boxes in the Hub City. It’s all part of the Utility Box Edition of the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail. It started with a few painted boxes several years ago. “We started...
WDAM-TV
Tax season preparations through AARP
After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office officially welcomed a new K9 officer on duty. CPD renovation/addition complete. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now...
WDAM-TV
CPD renovation/addition complete
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday. FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office officially...
WDAM-TV
City Council working to clean up dilapidated properties
This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. VisitHATTIESBURG has established a new trail to highlight the dozens of painted utility boxes in the Hub City. New splash pad coming to the city. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The City of...
WDAM-TV
FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday. CPD renovation/addition complete. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police...
WDAM-TV
Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With American Heart Month starting Feb. 1, local healthcare workers are urging people to practice healthy habits. According to Merit Health Wesley Hospital, nearly half of the adults in America suffer from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have it under control.
WDAM-TV
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ exhibit
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th anniversary. On Tuesday, it opened its “Lauren’s Legacy” exhibit. This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. “This gives us an opportunity...
WDAM-TV
‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing. Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning. The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women. This has been an...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg receives $240,000 grant for safe roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is one of three Mississippi communities to receive funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the recipients of the SS4A grants on Wednesday, Feb. 1 - totaling $800 million in...
mageenews.com
Bomb Threat at Magee High School
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 10 a.m., today, Jan. 30, Magee High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified individual. The threat was made via email.
WDAM-TV
Laurel works to get new splash pad
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is working hard to get another splash pad within city limits. Due to the supply chain and COVID-19; however, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says the price has changed. The tentative cost for the splash pad at Boston Park is $200,000. Magee says...
impact601.com
Pursuit that leads into Ellisville leaves four arrested Monday
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40 of...
WDAM-TV
Renovation, expansion complete at Collins Police Department
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now complete. Phase one began in the summer of 2020, with work to add ADA-accessible doors and parking areas. Upgrades were also made to the lobby, offices and dispatch. Last Spring, phase two started....
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
ourmshome.com
How About Some Gumbo, Y’all?
It’s the time of year when cooks begin thinking of cold-weather dishes like hot gumbo over rice. I must confess I don’t often attempt to make gumbo. That’s quite a confession because I’ve lived on the Gulf Coast longer than in my home county in Central Mississippi where gumbo isn’t as common. Chili or potato soup are the go-to dishes in Newton County this time of year. Yet, gumbo is the food of this season anywhere on the coast.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
Comments / 0