Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to LeBron James as he inches closer to scoring record
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the Big Apple Tuesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Most eyes at Madison Garden will be on James himself as he tries to inch ever closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
VIDEO: Kevin Durant cracks up while watching Patrick Beverley guard Kyrie Irving in Nets vs. Lakers
Despite the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also out, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is having a good time watching their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to Patrick Beverley. Beverley has been tasked to guard Kyrie Irving in the game, and the Lakers...
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans
The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
Magic Johnson gets brutally honest on Bucks’ X-factor to win NBA title
Magic Johnson thinks the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win the 2022-23 championship, but aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, he firmly believes Khris Middleton will be a big factor in their title aspirations. The Bucks obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with Giannis leading the way as he...
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency
Candace Parker shocked the whole WNBA when she decided to join the Las Vegas Aces in free agency. Now, she opened up about her decision and why she chose the reigning champs over any other team that showed interest in her. On the NBA TV Pregame show on Monday, Parker detailed her thinking behind the […] The post Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Knicks must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, the clock is ticking on any big moves. Organizations such as the New York Knicks are in the thick of a heated playoff race, so any last-minute addition could make a big difference. One of the names connected with the Knicks is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.
Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans
Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account. “Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote. The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet. “Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status […] The post Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise. On Twitter, Karl–who […] The post Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed
It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission
At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed
The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and are fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if they want to get back to the pinnacle this season.
‘I’m the best dunker in the world’: Overtime Elite’s Trey Parker dunks over two 7-footers
Is Trey Parker the best dunker in the world? That’s up for debate for now, though the Overtime Elite star certainly has one of the best dunks from a high schooler fans have ever seen in history. In the 2023 Overtime Elite Dunk Show, Parker delivered an epic performance to pave his way to the […] The post ‘I’m the best dunker in the world’: Overtime Elite’s Trey Parker dunks over two 7-footers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant injury update will please fans, and not just the Nets and Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has missed 11 straight games now–including Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics–but he should be able to return sooner rather than later. Durant has been sidelined since January 8 when he sustained a knee injury against the Miami Heat. He has been recovering from an MCL sprain ever since then, […] The post Kevin Durant injury update will please fans, and not just the Nets and Brooklyn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray reveals his true feelings about being traded from Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs seem to specialize in player development. So, when former Washington Huskies guard Dejounte Murray went from a one-and-done, to a first-round pick, to an All-Star, it felt like more of the usual from the Spurs coaching staff. However, when they traded Murray, it was a bit surprising. He was still their […] The post Hawks’ Dejounte Murray reveals his true feelings about being traded from Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s eye-opening reaction to Liberty’s Breanna Stewart coup
The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.
4 best 2023 NBA trade deadline destinations for Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are rolling at the moment, and they look every bit the part of a championship contender. With Nikola Jokic leading the way with his nightly dominance and Jamal Murray looking more like his pre-injury self with each passing game, the Nuggets have the requisite star power to compete with the best teams in the NBA.
