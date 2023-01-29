ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamic Relief USA packs thousands of meals to help St. Louis fight hunger

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 4 days ago

BALLWIN, Mo. – More than 100 people volunteered Saturday with Islamic Relief USA in an effort to alleviate hunger in the St. Louis area.

The nonprofit teamed up with the Muslim Youth of St. Louis to pack up 25,000 meals this weekend at the Daar-UI-Islam Gymnasium in Ballwin.

The goal is to help provide nutritious, nonperishable food to populations in need, regardless of race, gender, or creed.

Islamic Relief USA programs benefit millions of people each year across 40 countries worldwide. For more information on the program, click here .

FOX 2

