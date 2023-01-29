Read full article on original website
Charge against Dave & Buster’s employee upgraded to manslaughter after co-worker dies following fight: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A charge of aggravated battery was upgraded to manslaughter against a Dave & Buster’s employee who was arrested following a fight last month that resulted in a co-worker’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34,...
Cook accused in fatal beating at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's now facing manslaughter charges after victim dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The Jacksonville man accused of beating 28-year-old Thony Roy, who later died of his injuries, is now being charged with manslaughter. Family said Roy was on life support since the incident on Jan. 21....
Jacksonville police arrest man accused of 10 robberies fresh out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of committing 10 robberies in the three weeks since he was released from jail has been arrested, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday. All 10 robberies took place between the dates of Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, he said. The man, Branon William...
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
An Orange Park man was arrested Monday and faces four child sex-related charges, Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported. Robert Michael Serrano, 31, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Malibu Circle in Orange Park, is being held in Clay County Jail on a $355,012 bond.
Police search for man suspected in Royal Terrace area robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery in the Royal Terrace area on Sunday. Investigators believe the man in the pictures pointed a gun at the clerk at 2300 block of Edgewood Avenue West while demanding money. He was given money before he took off in a white Chevy Impala.
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
Arrest warrant: New details about Bishop Snyder students arrested after racist messages, threats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released police documents reveal more details about the Bishop John Snyder High School students who are now behind bars and no longer allowed to attend the school. Monday, JSO arrested 2 baseball players for threatening text messages they sent to the only black player on...
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking charges
A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Monday and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, trafficking cocaine, drug possession without a prescription and driving with a suspended license, deputies say.
Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. A van headed west on the highway cut off another vehicle, causing the crash.
Jacksonville police seek man who they say was seen towing, stealing car
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the vehicle in these photos. An older model Ram pick-up truck was seen towing a 1999 Infiniti QX SUV.
Two injured during shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of 11th Street West to find two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe one of the victims was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say
Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon.
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
