Clay County, FL

Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder

An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate

After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home

Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
BUNNELL, FL
Jacksonville, FL
