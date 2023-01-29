Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
VA urges veterans to sign up for toxic exposure screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo VA Benefits Office and Health Care system has been running ads over the last few weeks trying to reach veterans across Western New York about new medical benefits that are now available. It all has to do with the PACT Act that was signed...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations. On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches...
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
School districts push for universal meals in New York state
SANBORN, N.Y. — Schools across the country offered students free breakfast and lunch during the height of the pandemic, but that federal funding is now gone. Now some schools in New York state are pushing to change that. The superintendent at the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District says the...
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
Contracts with SPCA Niagara keeping its shelters full
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For SPCA employees, pet care is a passion, but lately, Amy Lewis with SPCA Niagara says the job is becoming stressful. "Our shelter has been over capacity for almost the past two years, but it's really ahead this month," Lewis says. It's ahead 73% compared...
Grieving Families Act in NYS
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't appear ready to sign the Grieving Families Act by midnight. She made strong and pointed comments in an op-ed in the Daily News. "This is an incredibly emotional and complex issue, and one that must be handled with thoughtfulness...
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Poloncarz examines categorizing blizzard severity similar to hurricanes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you had to categorize the December blizzard, how would you?. That's something Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has instructed his emergency management team to figure out. Poloncarz tweeted Tuesday that he told staffers to prepare a so-called blizzard rating system, similar to the way hurricanes...
Man shot while in vehicle at a North Buffalo Burger King
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in the hospital after being shot in a Burger King parking lot, according to police. On Tuesday around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of Amherst Street. Detectives say a 30-year-old man was shot...
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
Buffalo Teachers Federation frustrated by fact finder’s recommendation in contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A neutral third party is standing with BPS after offering a recommendation to bring an end to three years of contract negotiations. But to the Buffalo Teachers’ Federation, the ruling was anything but impartial. “You go into fact-finding feeling there's got to be something for...
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
Deyanna Davis pleads guilty to assault for driving through police blockade, injuring trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who drove through a police blockade and ran over a New York State Trooper has pleaded guilty to a felony charge. Deyanna J. Davis, 33, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of assault in the second degree. Her plea comes the same day jury selection for her trial was expected to begin.
City and faith leaders offer prayers from Buffalo, call for nationwide change after Tyre Nichols' death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elected and faith leaders gathered on the steps of Buffalo City Hall to offer up prayers and call for peaceful demonstrations following the release of the bodycam video showing the death of Tyre Nichols. "We are gathered to show our solidarity and to ask for prayers...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0