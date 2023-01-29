ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Grieving Families Act in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't appear ready to sign the Grieving Families Act by midnight. She made strong and pointed comments in an op-ed in the Daily News. "This is an incredibly emotional and complex issue, and one that must be handled with thoughtfulness...
BUFFALO, NY
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
