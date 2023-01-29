Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville's new Large Item Pickup by appointment system
Out with the old, in with the new.
Investigation ongoing into carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana in December
Investigations are ongoing into whether CenterPoint Energy’s gas systems caused more than 100 reports of carbon monoxide and other gas issues in Southern Indiana on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Wave 3
Louisville, other Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and additional Kentucky communities will be getting a total of $24.7 million in federal funding after a major transportation safety announcement. The funding comes from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to help improve roads at the local level throughout...
wdrb.com
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
Clarksville community invited this week to learn about plans for former America’s Best hotel site
Form G Companies will host an informational meeting this week on plans for a mixed-use development along Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.
Wave 3
Home sales in Louisville expected to rise soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home sales in the Greater Louisville Area dropped in December, but they’re soon expected to rise. Rising interest rates have caused sales to drop 38% for 12 consecutive months according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors (GLAR). The record amount of demand, combined with...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
Wave 3
‘Shelter-in-place’ advisory lifted, heavy police presence in Valley Station nieghborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, the scene on Woodridge Lake Boulevard has been secured and the “shelter-in-place” advisory has been lifted. No other information is provided at...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
District 1 Metro Council member wants better communication from local government
Democrat and small business owner Tammy Hawkins is the new District 1 representative on Louisville Metro Council.
witzamfm.com
School and Business Closings/Delays for Jan. 31st
Local Sources- Recent weather conditions have forced some closings and delays. Southeast Dubois County Schools (assignments will be posted by 9:00am) Dubois County Solid Waste District- Closed to the Public. All Dubois County Dumpster sites. Jagged Edge Hair Studio. BUSINESSES: ALTERED SCHEDULE. Jasper Chair Production is on a 2-hr delay.
publicnewsservice.org
Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand
Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger. The Derby Burger Challenge has begun, according to KDF and the Kentucky Beef Council. Beef burger recipes can now be submitted through March 3. During the competition, eight finalists...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Sheriff seeking pay increases, wants to add 9 deputies
Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter is looking to bolster the department by adding new deputies and increasing pay within the department. He approached the Dubois County Commissioners earlier this month with a presentation supporting the need for additional deputies. He reported from 2009 to 2021, calls for service have increased...
wdrb.com
Truck stolen outside Valley Station was more than a vehicle, it was a home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wave of car break-ins in the Louisville area has claimed another victim. This time, a truck was stolen while its owner was on a bike ride in southwest Jefferson County, just south of Valley Station. Kane Richardson said the theft of his pickup has left...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
