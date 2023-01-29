ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

wdrb.com

Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Home sales in Louisville expected to rise soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Home sales in the Greater Louisville Area dropped in December, but they’re soon expected to rise. Rising interest rates have caused sales to drop 38% for 12 consecutive months according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors (GLAR). The record amount of demand, combined with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
witzamfm.com

School and Business Closings/Delays for Jan. 31st

Local Sources- Recent weather conditions have forced some closings and delays. Southeast Dubois County Schools (assignments will be posted by 9:00am) Dubois County Solid Waste District- Closed to the Public. All Dubois County Dumpster sites. Jagged Edge Hair Studio. BUSINESSES: ALTERED SCHEDULE. Jasper Chair Production is on a 2-hr delay.
publicnewsservice.org

Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand

Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Sheriff seeking pay increases, wants to add 9 deputies

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter is looking to bolster the department by adding new deputies and increasing pay within the department. He approached the Dubois County Commissioners earlier this month with a presentation supporting the need for additional deputies. He reported from 2009 to 2021, calls for service have increased...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
LOUISVILLE, KY

