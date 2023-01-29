ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York.

In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.

Torres-Ortiz died from her injuries. Police say a second victim, Isael Cruz, 19, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He received treatment for his injuries and has since been released.

According to WABC, authorities said that Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed walking home after buying some milk at a nearby store.

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting, according to WABC.

Authorities announced the two suspects’ arrests on Thursday at a news conference. They were identified as Ra’sean Patterson, 18, and Dahviere Griswold, 20.

On Friday, Syracuse Police Department announced the arrest of a third suspect who was arrested on Thursday. They were identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly on a furlough from a juvenile facility in the New York City area on the day Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said, according to WABC.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with a count of murder in the second degree, a count of attempted murder in the second degree, and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say Patterson and Griswold have each been charged with a count of murder in the second degree, a count of attempted murder in the second degree, and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, similar to what the 16-year-old was charged with.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

