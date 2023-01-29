ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

syvnews.com

Back to work in the vineyard, and a visit to Sacramento | Kevin Merrill

This past week we were able to get our tractors back into the fields, our pruning crews were able to start earlier in the sandy parts of the vineyard. I am happy to report that we have received 18 inches of rain so far this season, a great start to recharging our lakes and aquifers. Our hills, thanks to the bountiful rains have turned verdant green, and almost every small stream has water running in it, a sight we have not seen for over the last six years or more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Live Oak Music Festival announces performers

– Tickets for the Live Oak Music Festival’s 35th annual event —the 3rd at its new home at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo— are going on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., with adult tickets discounted for early bird pricing through March 31. “We’re happy to be back,” said KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone, adding, “I hope those who missed attending in 2022 due to tickets selling out can get their tickets early this year.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Pudding

Pudding is a one-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say Pudding — a tuxedo cat — came to the shelter with an injury to his hip, and after surgery and a short stay in a foster home, he is ready to live his best life.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Speak up about impact of losing health, PE; Be kind to the world, kind to each other; Officer-involved shooting coverage commended, criticized; Cortez, Mace and shallowness; Calling for Los Alamos incorporation

I teach health and PE at the high school, the most relevant course that teaches life skills and everyone uses daily. I am a parent, coach, volunteer, and avid supporter of our community. As an educator, I see success for students when we help them to be healthy, critical-thinking, and...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez boys win convincingly again after losing streak

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track. After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car flips in Madonna Inn driveway Sunday night

– There was a single-vehicle rollover accident in San Luis Obispo Sunday evening, according to San Luis Obispo Police. The accident occurred in the Madonna Inn Driveway. No injuries were reported and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to police. The driver reportedly hit landscape rocks that caused the vehicle to overturn, according to a social medai post by the department:
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

