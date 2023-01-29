Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Solvang's Michelin bibbed eatery to unveil new '90s-themed arcade at sister property
When the '90s called asking for their arcade games back, local proprietors Michael and Sarah Cherney answered. As of Feb. 9, the duo's peasants DELI & MARKET location will feature an adjoining neighbor — a gaming room showcasing 15-plus vintage video and pinball games dating back to the 1990s, as well as an air hockey table.
syvnews.com
Lompoc resident Joan Thonack celebrates 101st birthday with visit from local firefighters
Lompoc resident Joan Thonack recently received a special visit from city Fire personnel in celebration of her 101st birthday. Thonack, who was born on Jan.7, 1922, was joined by family and neighborhood friends when Engine No. 151 from Fire Station No. 52 rolled through her residential neighborhood to sing "Happy Birthday" and bring her flowers — and smiles.
syvnews.com
Back to work in the vineyard, and a visit to Sacramento | Kevin Merrill
This past week we were able to get our tractors back into the fields, our pruning crews were able to start earlier in the sandy parts of the vineyard. I am happy to report that we have received 18 inches of rain so far this season, a great start to recharging our lakes and aquifers. Our hills, thanks to the bountiful rains have turned verdant green, and almost every small stream has water running in it, a sight we have not seen for over the last six years or more.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
City of Santa Maria addressing housing needs of local seniors
In recent months, the plans for several senior housing developments have been announced throughout Santa Maria, and Wednesday evening, another proposal will go under review.
Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, creating urgent need for foster families
The Santa Maria Animal Center has completely run out of kennel space for big dogs and is now having to use staff offices for additional housing. The post Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, creating urgent need for foster families appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria attorney selected to serve as San Luis Obispo Co. judge
A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Tuesday.
Live Oak Music Festival announces performers
– Tickets for the Live Oak Music Festival’s 35th annual event —the 3rd at its new home at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo— are going on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., with adult tickets discounted for early bird pricing through March 31. “We’re happy to be back,” said KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone, adding, “I hope those who missed attending in 2022 due to tickets selling out can get their tickets early this year.”
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Pudding
Pudding is a one-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say Pudding — a tuxedo cat — came to the shelter with an injury to his hip, and after surgery and a short stay in a foster home, he is ready to live his best life.
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
The winter storms of January 2023 have led to the closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Land Use Development Code amendments an ‘insurance policy’ for Santa Barbara County
A pair of Land Use Development Code amendments approved last week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will provide developers more certainty in what’s required and what’s allowed when designing multiuse projects and multifamily housing, according to Planning and Development Department staff. At the same time,...
syvnews.com
A new year full of music, theater and narrative in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh
The new year brings a blossoming of events in Santa Barbara – nearly back to pre-COVID levels. Here’s a preview of highlights from just January and February, and there’s much more to come. At the Lobero Theatre. At just over 600 seats, the circa-1924 Lobero Theatre is...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigating antisemitic messaging found in Isla Vista
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is taking a clear stance in response to the recent antisemitic messaging across the country. This messaging has recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area in the form of hateful fliers inside of plastic bags that were left in the roadway, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
syvnews.com
Lompoc school among three SB County campuses selected for state arts education award
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy of Lompoc was selected as one of 19 schools in California to receive the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award. The award demonstrates a school's exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education. Two additional schools in the County, including...
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County releases draft Housing Element update for public comment
Santa Barbara County released a draft of the updated Housing Element for 2023-31 on Monday, triggering a 30-day period for the public to review and submit comments on the document. A copy of the draft can be reviewed at www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update, where members of the public can also submit their comments...
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Speak up about impact of losing health, PE; Be kind to the world, kind to each other; Officer-involved shooting coverage commended, criticized; Cortez, Mace and shallowness; Calling for Los Alamos incorporation
I teach health and PE at the high school, the most relevant course that teaches life skills and everyone uses daily. I am a parent, coach, volunteer, and avid supporter of our community. As an educator, I see success for students when we help them to be healthy, critical-thinking, and...
Grover Beach resident sentenced to 56 years to life for first degree murder of Kristen Marti in 2018
Grover Beach resident Robert W. Koehler IV was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 56 years to life for the murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. The post Grover Beach resident sentenced to 56 years to life for first degree murder of Kristen Marti in 2018 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez boys win convincingly again after losing streak
The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track. After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.
Car flips in Madonna Inn driveway Sunday night
– There was a single-vehicle rollover accident in San Luis Obispo Sunday evening, according to San Luis Obispo Police. The accident occurred in the Madonna Inn Driveway. No injuries were reported and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to police. The driver reportedly hit landscape rocks that caused the vehicle to overturn, according to a social medai post by the department:
