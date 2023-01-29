This past week we were able to get our tractors back into the fields, our pruning crews were able to start earlier in the sandy parts of the vineyard. I am happy to report that we have received 18 inches of rain so far this season, a great start to recharging our lakes and aquifers. Our hills, thanks to the bountiful rains have turned verdant green, and almost every small stream has water running in it, a sight we have not seen for over the last six years or more.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO