Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Daily Beast
Suicide Bomber Destroys Police Mosque, Killing 30+ and Injuring 150
A deadly blast caused by a suicide bomber inside a mosque in a compound containing a police station and a counterterrorism office rocked Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday afternoon local time. At least 32 bodies were pulled from the rubble and around 150 people treated for injuries after the blast caused part of the two-story structure to collapse during morning prayers. Many of the injured and dead are believed to be police officers attending afternoon prayers.
Daily Beast
FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Offices in Mid-November: Report
Federal investigators swept the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania following an announcement that the president’s lawyers had discovered classified documents at the offices from his time as vice president, CBS News reports. It is unclear if the mid-November probe discovered any further information or more classified documents. The office building housing the D.C.-based foreign policy research center was used as a periodic office space by President Joe Biden between 2017 and 2019, making use of the location’s sixth floor even before the center formally opened its doors as a new branch of UPenn. So far, authorities have retrieved somewhere between 25 and 30 documents from the space and Biden’s Delaware home. The president says he is fully cooperating with the investigation, and sources who spoke with CBS confirmed that a search warrant was not sought to comb over the property. The documents have since been handed over to the National Archives.
Daily Beast
Iran Jails Young Couple in Viral Dancing Video for 10+ Years
A young couple in Iran have each been sentenced to over 10 years in jail after sharing a video of themselves dancing together in Tehran, a human rights organization said Tuesday. Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiancé Amir-Mohammad Ahmadi, both in their early 20s, were detained on Nov. 1 after the video was published. The clip shot in front of the Iranian capital’s Freedom Tower showed Haghighi dancing without a hijab. The pair were charged with “spreading corruption and vice” and other offenses, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). They have each been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and have been given a two-year bans from using the internet or leaving the country, HRANA reports.
