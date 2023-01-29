Quentin Debove wasn’t in the lineup for the first two rounds of the NCAA Regional Championships in Spring 2022. Head coach JC Deacon gave Debove the start in the final round of regionals as a sub for Tyler Wilkes, who hadn’t been playing up to par. Debove took advantage of the opportunity, playing well enough to earn a starting role for the NCAA Championship.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO