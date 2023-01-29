Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida splits matches in ITA Kick-Off Weekend
The Gators dominated in their first game of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kick-Off Weekend. However, they were defeated in the final round and failed to secure a spot in the ITA Indoor Championships. The No. 20 Florida Gators (2-1) came into the ITA Kickoff Weekend looking to repeat their dominant...
Gators welcome No. 2 Tennessee to Gainesville Wednesday
The Gators’ gauntlet of games continues against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Wednesday night. The matchup marks the first time Florida will play back-to-back top-five opponents in 55 years and just the second time in program history. Florida’s first game in the two-game series ended in defeat against the then-No.5 Kansas State Wildcats.
Florida men’s golf secures win at Sea Best Invitational
The Florida Gators men’s golf team traveled to compete in their season opener at the Sea Best Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Monday. The Gators sat in fourth place after day one. The team shot a 287 in round one- and a 283 in round two. Florida trailed Charleston by three strokes before it came back on day two to secure the win.
Gators topple No. 2 Tennessee by double digits
The Gators trailed by one point midway through the second half against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. UF graduate student forward Colin Castleton took over and scored 10 points during an 18-3 UF run. Florida never looked back and upset the Volunteers at home. The Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC)...
Florida gymnastics lives up to lofty expectations in front of record crowds
Graduate student Trinity Thomas made history against the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs. Thomas is the only gymnast in National Collegiate Athletic Association history to get four gym slams. Thomas was shocked when she heard about her record, she said. She currently has 23 perfect 10s — five short of the...
Florida men’s basketball seeks answers on offense after blowout defeat
The Gators men’s basketball team started the week with a commanding 21-point win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida ended the week with a crushing defeat on the road against the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats. Failure to make its shots plagued UF against KSU. The Florida Gators (12-9,...
Florida flounders against Auburn in double-digit defeat
Gators senior guard Leilani Correa scored the first basket of the second quarter. The shot accounted for Florida’s only points of the quarter. The Auburn Tigers outscored the Gators 14-2 in the quarter en route to an 11-point UF loss. The Florida Gators (13-8, 2-6 SEC) were defeated by...
Golfer Quentin Debove rises to prominence
Quentin Debove wasn’t in the lineup for the first two rounds of the NCAA Regional Championships in Spring 2022. Head coach JC Deacon gave Debove the start in the final round of regionals as a sub for Tyler Wilkes, who hadn’t been playing up to par. Debove took advantage of the opportunity, playing well enough to earn a starting role for the NCAA Championship.
Human jukebox ‘Gator Ron’ rocks Gainesville stages
Dressed in a vibrant Florida Gators collared shirt and matching Gators sneakers, 75-year-old Ron Blake wasn’t the typical attendee at a midtown bar. He was, however, the most popular. When DJs called Blake up to perform the first song of the night Jan. 25, The Social at Midtown’s attendees...
Gainesville celebrates 4th annual Sunshine State Book Festival
Greeted by collections of books on hundreds of tables, Gainesville’s most devoted readers relished in a fully ‘booked’ weekend. The Sunshine State Book Festival united readers and writers Jan. 28 at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 4000 NW 53rd Ave. Authors from Gainesville and other cities across the nation stood by tables inside the church awaiting the opportunity to promote, sell or sign their books for the next local bookworm that came their way.
Health fair offers free tests, consultations, vaccines for Hispanic residents
About seven local organizations came together Saturday with the same goal in mind: offer health care services for Gainesville’s Hispanic community. The health fair took place from 8 a.m. to noon at Parkview Baptist Church, located at 3403 NW 13th St. Alongside the church, the event was organized and sponsored by Children Beyond Our Borders (CBOB), Tu Fiesta Radio, Mundo Sano, Equal Access Clinic, Mobile Outreach Clinic and UF’s Project Continuity.
Free library boxes spring up in Gainesville
Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line the walls of Heather Ray’s at-home library, a point of pride for the 48-year-old UF physics professor. When she finds a title she hasn’t picked up in a while, she’ll place it in a local Little Free Library — one of several community book boxes that have popped up around Alachua County.
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
City receives $8 million in federal funds for University Avenue construction
Gainesville was awarded an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Wednesday. The money will go toward renovating University Avenue. After several pedestrian deaths in 2020, the city has made several attempts to improve safety on the street that runs parallel to UF campus. Now, this new plan will remake the road entirely.
