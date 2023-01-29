Read full article on original website
Cole Leonard
3d ago
i wonder how many times he had already been released ....justice system is really doing their job.....what a joke....
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
cw39.com
Fourth inmate at Harris County Jail dies in January, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fourth inmate has now died at the Harris County Jail this month. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Smith, 23, suffered an “apparent medical emergency” on Tuesday morning and was seen by the in-house clinic before he went to the hospital where he died.
kurv.com
Four Arrested In Fentanyl Lab Bust
Four men are in custody for drug charges after a raid at a vehicle rental business in northwest Houston. Investigators became suspicious because Speedy Slingshot Rentals, on Sussex near Gessner, was closed seven days a week. State troopers reportedly found a drug lab on site during Monday’s raid. They...
Man accused of threatening family runs away after being handcuffed in N. Harris Co., deputies say
After he was handcuffed, the man got away from deputies while being walked down a staircase, officials said. A K-9 unit and a drone were unable to find him after he ran into a wooded area.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
fox26houston.com
4 people arrested for meth, marijuana, fentanyl, stolen guns; bonded out of jail Tuesday
HOUSTON - Four people were arrested in Northwest Houston Monday after authorities found large amounts of drugs and stolen firearms in a warehouse. The drug bust occurred along the 10100 block of Sussex Lane Monday evening. "They were putting together fentanyl and meth into pills, with the intention of getting...
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
kwhi.com
14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
cw39.com
Reward being offered for information on suspect's whereabouts
HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division needs the public’s help locating a fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times. Authorities are looking for 33 year old Juan Osvaldo Tzunum-Garcia, who authorities said on Tuesday February 22, 2021, they received a call...
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
13 Investigates: 4 inmate deaths counted at Harris County jail in the month of January
A day after 13 Investigates uncovered a third inmate death behind jail walls, there's word of a fourth, reported on the final day of the month.
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man over a woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting off Little York, but that suspect is still not in police custody as of Tuesday morning. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, is now charged with murder in connection to a shooting at a game room...
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
cw39.com
Man arrested for Jan. 9 deadly shooting in Third Ward
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail, charged in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a man and wounding another in Houston’s Third Ward. Joshua Toliver, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. The shooting happened...
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty
The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding. the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source. Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial...
Texas man sentenced to 35 years for murdering friend after smoking meth
A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his friend after smoking methamphetamine. The man has an extensive criminal history.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail." PREVIOUS STORY: Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell. According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith...
Comments / 23