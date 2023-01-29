ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 23

Cole Leonard
3d ago

i wonder how many times he had already been released ....justice system is really doing their job.....what a joke....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Fourth inmate at Harris County Jail dies in January, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fourth inmate has now died at the Harris County Jail this month. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Smith, 23, suffered an “apparent medical emergency” on Tuesday morning and was seen by the in-house clinic before he went to the hospital where he died.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Four Arrested In Fentanyl Lab Bust

Four men are in custody for drug charges after a raid at a vehicle rental business in northwest Houston. Investigators became suspicious because Speedy Slingshot Rentals, on Sussex near Gessner, was closed seven days a week. State troopers reportedly found a drug lab on site during Monday’s raid. They...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Reward being offered for information on suspect's whereabouts

HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division needs the public’s help locating a fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times. Authorities are looking for 33 year old Juan Osvaldo Tzunum-Garcia, who authorities said on Tuesday February 22, 2021, they received a call...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man over a woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting off Little York, but that suspect is still not in police custody as of Tuesday morning. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, is now charged with murder in connection to a shooting at a game room...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man arrested for Jan. 9 deadly shooting in Third Ward

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail, charged in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a man and wounding another in Houston’s Third Ward. Joshua Toliver, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. The shooting happened...
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding. the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source. Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy