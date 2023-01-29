ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Valley holds off New Mexico State, 77-72

By Dana Greene
OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Justin Harmon scored a team-high 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo recorded a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley in a 77-72 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center.

Leading by just one point, 73-72, with 10 seconds left to play, Le’Tre Darthard went a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line to help lift the Wolverines to the 77-72 lead. Utah Valley improves to 17-6 overall and 8-2 in WAC play, while NM State falls to 7-14 overall and 0-9 in league play.

“Their record does not reflect how good of a basketball team New Mexico State is,” said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. “I was proud of our guys. I thought Justin Harmon gave us a huge spark, especially in the second half. Justin is a guy that loves this game and has a huge heart. Aziz had some huge buckets and huge blocks. His presence in the paint and his intensity gave us a lift when we needed it. Trey Woodbury had zero turnovers with a pressing team. Le’Tre was a machine and helped us win the game down the stretch.”

Utah Valley extends winning streak to 11 games, 71-67

After falling behind 3-2, Utah Valley scored 22 unanswered points over a seven-minute span to jump out to a 24-3 lead with 12 minutes to play in the first half. NM State rallied right back with a 16-4 run of its own to cut the Wolverines lead to nine points, 28-19, with 7:44 on the clock. NMSU then outscored the Wolverines 15-8 over the next seven minutes to get within two points, 36-34, with 1:24 remaining. Darthard then knocked down a three and NM State hit a pair of free throws as the Wolverines took a 39-36 lead into the break.

NM State took its first lead since leading 3-2 to start the game, 40-39, after a pair of unanswered buckets to open the second half. The two teams then battled through 12 lead changes and six ties over the next 10 minutes to a 61-61 tie with 8:18 to play. The Wolverines then went on an 8-2 run to take a 69-63 lead with four minutes left on the clock. Utah Valley never trailed again as the Wolverines knocked down held on down the stretch to secure the 77-72 win.

Harmon scored his 17 points on a 6-of-15 clip from the field, including a 3-of-5 mark from long range. He also had two rebounds and a pair of assists.

Bandaogo recorded his 12th double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The sophomore center knocked down 7-of-11 shots from the floor. He also tallied four assists, four blocks, and a steal.

Woodbury was just one rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. He also had three assists and two steals. Darthard was also in double figures with 15 points, knocking down 5-of-8 shots, including 3-of-5 shots from beyond the arc.

Utah Valley shot 46.7 percent (28-60) from the field with a 42.9 percent (9-21) mark from three-point range. NM State shot 41.5 percent (27-64) from the floor, including a 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from long range.

The Wolverines outrebounded NM State 42-37 and outscored the Aggies 36-24 in the paint. UVU had 18 assists on its 28 made baskets.

Anthony Roy led New Mexico State with 23 points. Xavier Pinson and Deshawndre Washington were also in double figures with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Utah Valley now heads back out on the road as the team travels back down I-15 to take on in-state foe Utah Tech on Thursday, Feb. 2 in St. George.

