Bexar County, TX

news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

