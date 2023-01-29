Read full article on original website
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman killed in I-10 crash after swerving to avoid motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side on Sunday. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway. San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
KSAT 12
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
news4sanantonio.com
Young girl discovers she was shot after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 20-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot outside of Cowboys Dancehall on the North Side early Sunday morning. At around 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block NE Loop 410. Upon arrival, officers contacted security who reported a large fight...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns after DWI charge
Simmons was pulled over after leaving a Northside bar last week.
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
Road closures across Texas could last 48 hours, Gov. Abbott says
Two officers in Texas were injured in crashes due to weather.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 in Hill Country reopens following 18-wheeler pileup, multiple rollovers
SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 at the Kimble-Kerr county line has reopened following a pileup involving multiple 18-wheelers on Tuesday morning. Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are open, though traffic is moving slowly. Deputies in Kimble, Kerr and Kendall counties have dealt with...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
foxsanantonio.com
Crews battle early morning fire at vacant Northwest Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a fire at a two-story vacant apartment building early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Dale Drive. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the building when...
news4sanantonio.com
Brother devastated after head-on crash kills five of his family members
SAN ANTONIO - A horrific head-on crash in Comal County leaves seven people dead, including five members of the same family. The lone survivor from that crash, a 12-year-old girl, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. "No one deserves this. I'm doing my best. I haven't been...
KHOU
DNA confirms skull found near Texas flea market is woman who went missing six years ago
SAN ANTONIO — DNA has confirmed that a human skull found back in Sept. 2021 near the Poteet Flea Market belongs to Maria Jesus Llamas who went missing over six years ago, according to a Facebook page. The post says the family received DNA confirmation of the remains Saturday...
KSAT 12
Woman says she caught man inappropriately touching himself at San Antonio park
SAN ANTONIO – What was supposed to be a fun, relaxing day at McAllister Park took a disturbing turn for Marissa Rijos and her partner. Rijos regularly records dance videos and on Wed., January 17th, her video captured way more than she wanted to see. “To the ground, like...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
