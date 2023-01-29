ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Sheetz

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at Sheetz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to a Sheetz in Monroe Township around 5:00 p.m. Police say counterfeit cash was used to buy items at the store and troopers reviewed the surveillance […]
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Man charged in shooting in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years

The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

4 – 602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Cardboard trays from the snack vendors, non-food contact surfaces not changed at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Note: this violation has been observed repeatedly on inspections since 2019. If it is not corrected tickets and/or citations will be issued. Fans in the walk-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police

A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
RED LION, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash

Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

