Read full article on original website
Related
Driver charged with homicide after killing central Pa. woman in crossover crash: police
Police in Lancaster County charged a man with homicide by motor vehicle after they say he crossed the center line of a two-lane highway, striking a car nearly head-on and killing the passenger. William R. Vaughan-Geib,29, also was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia...
abc27.com
Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Sheetz
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at Sheetz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to a Sheetz in Monroe Township around 5:00 p.m. Police say counterfeit cash was used to buy items at the store and troopers reviewed the surveillance […]
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
WGAL
Small fire at publishing company in Lancaster County under investigation
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials in Lancaster County are investigating a fire at Fox Chapel Publishing in Mount Joy Township. Thirty people in the building got out safely Monday morning, but the deputy fire chief said one employee was checked out for smoke inhalation. He said there...
WGAL
Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years
The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
4 – 602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Cardboard trays from the snack vendors, non-food contact surfaces not changed at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Note: this violation has been observed repeatedly on inspections since 2019. If it is not corrected tickets and/or citations will be issued. Fans in the walk-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
PennLive.com
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police
A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Facing Charges After Leading Police on Peach Mountain Pursuit
A Pottsville man is facing charges after he led State Police on a pursuit on Peach Mountain last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 11:20pm, Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue in Norwegian Township.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 6