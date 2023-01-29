Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Ice Storm Warning issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Perry; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A couple of rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected tonight through Tuesday night. Ice accruals should be between one quarter to one half inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern and northern Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 00:27:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 730 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Wednesday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-03 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 AM MST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 730 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.6 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 65 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain in flood until further notice. Although, the river could briefly drop below 6.0 feet on Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Wednesday, the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River at Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Abbeville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River at Abbeville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river continue to expand into the flood plain. Flooding of the nearby park and parking lot at the Abbeville boat ramp also expands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EST Wednesday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 12.3 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 02/23/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Rockport 25.0 26.0 Wed 7 pm CST 25.2 28.8 28.7
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 26.7 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
