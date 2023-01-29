ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
The Independent

Girl who had limbs amputated after hospital mistake wins seven-figure payout

A girl who had all four of her limbs amputated after she was wrongfully discharged from hospital has won a multimillion-pound payout.The child was taken to the emergency department at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey displaying “red flags for meningitis and sepsis”, including a high temperature, fast heart rate, leg pain, drowsiness, and vomiting.Despite the warning signs, she was prescribed paracetamol and was discharged by the hospital. A few hours later, her parents took her back to A&E after she developed a rash and a fever and she was diagnosed with meningococcal sepsis.The child was transferred to the paediatric intensive...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Marie Claire

Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
BBC

Life in children's home was 'torture every day'

A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC

Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, but said that she feels "optimistic". In a statement, the 82-year-old broadcaster and charity founder said she was having tests to assess the best treatment for her condition. Dame Esther became a household name and a pioneer for...

