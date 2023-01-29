Read full article on original website
Related
Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section
A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
msn.com
Prince Harry Believed Princess Diana's Death Was A 'Staged Accident' In Order For Her To Run Away From Royal Life
After it was revealed that Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, Prince Harry tried really hard to think it was just a nightmare. Prince Harry, 38, and Prince William, 40, were staying at their grandparents in Scotland when they heard the news about their mother.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Girl who had limbs amputated after hospital mistake wins seven-figure payout
A girl who had all four of her limbs amputated after she was wrongfully discharged from hospital has won a multimillion-pound payout.The child was taken to the emergency department at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey displaying “red flags for meningitis and sepsis”, including a high temperature, fast heart rate, leg pain, drowsiness, and vomiting.Despite the warning signs, she was prescribed paracetamol and was discharged by the hospital. A few hours later, her parents took her back to A&E after she developed a rash and a fever and she was diagnosed with meningococcal sepsis.The child was transferred to the paediatric intensive...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Marie Claire
Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement
Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Limit Their Children’s Appearances Compared to Monaco Royal Children
A body language expert looked at the difference in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children’s appearances compared to the Monaco royals‘ appearances. There’s a marked difference between the two, the expert noted. Monaco royals present as a ‘family team,’ expert says. Body language expert...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Single gay man who always dreamed of being a dad adopts 1-year-old girl from hospital
Argentina has made great strides toward marriage equality and abortion, among other things, which paved way for Fracchia's adoption of Mia.
BBC
Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, but said that she feels "optimistic". In a statement, the 82-year-old broadcaster and charity founder said she was having tests to assess the best treatment for her condition. Dame Esther became a household name and a pioneer for...
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
A teenager who found comfort in a deodorant's smell because her mother used it died from inhaling the spray, family warn
Giorgia Green's parents want the labels to be changed to "solvent use can kill instantly" after the 14-year-old from Derby England, died suddenly.
Comments / 0