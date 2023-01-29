ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

From Angola to America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams' odyssey

By Brooke Thorington
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TROiu_0kUt5FVt00

After being wrongfully convicted and serving 36 years in Angola for a crime he did not commit, Archie Williams captured the hearts of fans and judges on America’s Got Talent in 2020. Monday, Williams is competing in AGT All-Stars .

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house after his memorable performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

“Elton John called me with tears in his eyes, and I actually at the time didn’t I didn’t know it was him until my family told me that was Elton John,” said Williams.

Williams also said that Elton John is interested in performing a duet with him.

While in Angola, Williams watched America's Got Talent and dreamed of being a contestant. That dream came true and his amazing story of redemption after being imprisoned for more than half of his life bought about much-needed hope during the pandemic.

“If you keep the faith, it will work out. God has a purpose for all of our lives, that’s why we are right now today,” said Williams.

Williams’ life story and performance also inspired the show’s most critical judge, Simon Cowell, to become a spokesperson for Innocence Project; the organization that helped free Williams. The Baton Rouge crooner is also focused on helping others who are wrongfully convicted.

“I’m trying to start a program where I can help guys who are innocent in prison,” said Williams.

You can watch him Monday night on America’s Got Talent on NBC.

