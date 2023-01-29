BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Celtics-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) available to play Saturday."

The superstar forward had missed 20 games in a row before returning on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

In his return, Davis had 21 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks in 26 minutes of playing time (the Lakers won 113-104).

Before getting injured, the former Kentucky star had been in the middle of a phenomenal season.

He comes into the night with outstanding averages of 27.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2. blocks per contest in 26 games (he is also shooting 59.0% from the field).

As for the Lakers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 10-14 in 24 games on the road.

That said, the Lakers are only 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed.

Earlier this season, they hosted the Celtics (in Los Angeles) but lost 122-118 in overtime.

Davis did not play in the game, and LeBron James had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who had 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Right now, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 35-15 record in 50 games (18-6 at home).