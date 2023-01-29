Glaucoma is known as the “Sneak Thief of Sight” because the most common type is painless and progresses so slowly that most people don’t notice symptoms for years— until severe permanent damage has already occurred. Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, especially for blacks. In fact, black Americans have a 6-8 times higher risk rate, and at least one in five age 75 and older has the disease. How can you protect yourself? The partners at Eye Care Specialists, an ophthalmology practice that has focused on caring for Milwaukee’s black community since 1985, advise that you schedule regular eye exams to check for glaucoma, strictly follow eye drop and laser treatment recommendations, and learn the following facts.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO