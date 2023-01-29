Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left barSan HeraldBurlington, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
WISN
Pewaukee girl with brain cancer dies
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 5-year-old girl, Delaney Krings, recently died. Last month, we covered Krings' battle with brain cancer. Hundreds of people held a parade in her honor for her birthday last month. The Pewaukee native also received more than 15,000 cards from all over the world.
milwaukeetimesnews.com
Are you at risk for a leading cause of blindness in black Americans?
Glaucoma is known as the “Sneak Thief of Sight” because the most common type is painless and progresses so slowly that most people don’t notice symptoms for years— until severe permanent damage has already occurred. Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, especially for blacks. In fact, black Americans have a 6-8 times higher risk rate, and at least one in five age 75 and older has the disease. How can you protect yourself? The partners at Eye Care Specialists, an ophthalmology practice that has focused on caring for Milwaukee’s black community since 1985, advise that you schedule regular eye exams to check for glaucoma, strictly follow eye drop and laser treatment recommendations, and learn the following facts.
Local HBCU graduates share their experiences, success
After the Civil War, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) emerged to provide Black Americans with the most basic human rights, including access to a full education.
Boys and Girls Club offers free Driver's Education classes to Milwaukee teens
The Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club is offering free Driver's Education classes to Milwaukee teenagers, powered by the Milwaukee Admirals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend 🧜♀️
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right. Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; artistic development, creative thinking
Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun and educational experience for guests. Brian Kramp is on the south side of Milwaukee seeing why aspiring artists love spending time at Farmhouse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
CBS 58
Warming center turns into overnight shelter for homeless during deadly cold temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The frigid temperatures shed a light on one of the most vulnerable group of people who have to seek shelter from the cold. Organizations have told CBS 58 there aren't enough spots in overnight shelters in the Milwaukee area. Now, one organization is stepping up to help.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington Area Schools threat on social media, arrest made
BURLINGTON, Wis. - There was an increased police presence at Burlington Area Schools Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a threat was made on social media. Burlington police said the author of the threat was arrested. School district officials said a staff member learned of the threat on Wednesday morning. They added...
Milwaukee and Waukesha counties to continue rental assistance as state ends it
A Wisconsin program that started during COVID to offer emergency rental assistance comes to the end at the state level. However, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties plan to keep theirs going.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland
Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kyle Rittenhouse shooting: Anthony Huber federal civil rights lawsuit permitted
KENOSHA, Wis. - A federal judge in Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber, shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020, can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25,...
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 6th and College trailer home fire, 3 displaced
MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31. It happened around 7 p.m. Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded. Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is...
Comments / 4