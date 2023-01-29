Read full article on original website
Ovation Foods New Chicken Strips
OVATION FOODS has introduced CHICKEN STRIPS, to its revolutionary new line of nutrient-dense meat snacks containing one whole egg – a unique whole food breakthrough that is certain to reinvent the healthy snack food category. Unlike any other meat snacks or portable snacks on the market, Ovation Foods uniquely...
Dole Let Your Glow Show Contest – $10,000 prizes
Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has announced the “Dole Let Your Glow Show Contest“. This initiative is an extension of Dole’s new “Let Your Glow Show” beverage campaign, which highlights the unique people who glow from the inside out and appreciate the amazing tropical flavor and nutritional benefits of Dole 100% Pineapple Juice.
QDOBA Mexican Eats’ Citrus Lime Shrimp Is Back
QDOBA is inviting guests to indulge in its fan-favorite Citrus-Lime Shrimp, which is back by popular demand and available for a limited time. With many Americans observing special diets during this time of year and some even abstaining from red meat on a weekly basis, QDOBA is one of the few restaurants in the fast-casual segment to address the growing demand and offer a seafood protein option.
Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show Exhibitors Donate 32,831 Pounds of Specialty Food to Three Square Food Bank￼
Featuring more than 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the end of the Show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to Three Square Food Bank, Southern...
