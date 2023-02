Hash Vegan Eats serves as a striking contrast to much of San Antonio. When I arrived on a Friday afternoon there was a rowdy event going on across the street that was typical of most South Texas gatherings. Beer was being poured, BBQ was being served and streets were lined with people waiting for their fix. But Hash Vegan Eats, a vegan restaurant and non-alcoholic bar on the Southside of San Antonio, stands out as a truly unique restaurant and experience, especially against the backdrop of festivals like these. Roger Sanchez, co-owner of the restaurant, explained that Hash is built upon the foundation of “being both ethical and economical.” This concept is shown in every detail of Hash Vegan Eats, from the reusable straw in my water cup to the group of teenagers playing Mario Kart on couches in the back of the restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO