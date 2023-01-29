Until Feb. 12, Tim Hortons guests can order a classic Latte, Americano, Cappuccino or Iced Latte in any size for just $2 at their local Tims or through the Tim Hortons app. “Made with 100 per cent ethically sourced Premium Arabica Beans, our rich and balanced espresso beverages can be customized just how you like, including with your choice of cream, milk or an oat or almond beverage*,” says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons.

1 DAY AGO