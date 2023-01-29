Read full article on original website
Related
foodgressing.com
Ovation Foods New Chicken Strips
OVATION FOODS has introduced CHICKEN STRIPS, to its revolutionary new line of nutrient-dense meat snacks containing one whole egg – a unique whole food breakthrough that is certain to reinvent the healthy snack food category. Unlike any other meat snacks or portable snacks on the market, Ovation Foods uniquely...
foodgressing.com
Tindle Debuts Into Grocery Stores And Online Chef-Curated Meal Kits
Next Gen Foods – the makers of TiNDLE – announced the official debut of its line of six new retail products, marking the first time that consumers in Germany and the United States can trial the popular plant-based chicken for convenient, at-home cooking. In Germany, the EDEKA Group’s...
foodgressing.com
Kellogg Canada New Innovation Line-Up for 2023
Canadian food consumers want it all. Our busy lives demand convenient products and we will not sacrifice taste. We care about nutrition but also crave the occasional indulgence. We desire fresh and new, but also find comfort in the familiar. It’s a tall order, but Kellogg Canada is heeding the...
foodgressing.com
Tim Hortons $2 Classic Lattes, Cappuccinos, Americanos
Until Feb. 12, Tim Hortons guests can order a classic Latte, Americano, Cappuccino or Iced Latte in any size for just $2 at their local Tims or through the Tim Hortons app. “Made with 100 per cent ethically sourced Premium Arabica Beans, our rich and balanced espresso beverages can be customized just how you like, including with your choice of cream, milk or an oat or almond beverage*,” says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons.
foodgressing.com
Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show Exhibitors Donate 32,831 Pounds of Specialty Food to Three Square Food Bank￼
Featuring more than 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the end of the Show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to Three Square Food Bank, Southern...
Comments / 0