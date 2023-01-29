Sanding trucks continue to treat area roads and 24-hour warming center is available at Police Department Headquarters. (Richardson, TX) – The City of Richardson continues to respond to severe winter weather impacting the North Texas area. Due to continued hazardous conditions on area roads and alleys, collection of trash, recycling, and Brush and Bulky Item Collection (BABIC) will NOT be possible on Thursday, Feb. 2. All commercial collections are also cancelled for tomorrow.

3 HOURS AGO