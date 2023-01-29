Read full article on original website
Fact check: Did 10.5 million small businesses really start up in 2 years under Biden, Harris?
How good has the Biden Administration been for small businesses in North Carolina and beyond?
newsfromthestates.com
Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC
More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
columbuscountynews.com
ENT Doctor Convicted of Fraud
After a three-week federal jury trial and five hours of jury deliberation, Anita Louise Jackson, 59, was found guilty on charges of adulterating medical devices for use on patients with intent to defraud and mislead, fabricating medical and healthcare records, paying illegal renumerations, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Jackson was convicted...
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician found guilty of reusing medical devices, must pay $4.8M
Raleigh, N.C.-based ENT Anita Louise Jackson, MD, was found guilty of adulterating medical devices for use on patients, among other charges, and must pay $4.79 million, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said Jan. 27 in a news release. From 2011 to 2017, Dr. Jackson reused devices to perform 1,555 balloon...
faytechcc.edu
FTCC Continuing Education announces the GEER II 2023 Scholarship
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship Program provides scholarships for eligible community college continuing education students enrolling in a variety of training programs. The GEER scholarship may cover full tuition and course fees for qualifying students in the following areas:. Aircraft Maintenance. Construction. Emergency Medical Services. Fire &...
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
'Overcharges cost consumers.' Triangle Walmarts among stores fined for price-scanner error
Department of Agriculture conducts inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that rung up at the register.
WRAL
Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale
Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds
A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
Sheriff on fake deputy scammer
LUMBERTON — I am receiving calls regarding someone calling Robeson County residents identifying themselves as a Robeson County Deputy Sh
iheart.com
Spring Lake approves rental ordinance
The Village of Spring Lake has revised and approved a short-term rental(STR) ordinance. Spring Lake residents voiced concerns about first-time buyers being priced out of the community as the area has been inundated with short-term rental buyers over the last few years. The community also raised concerns about parking and...
Up and Coming Weekly
Annual Week of CARE gives opportunity to share meals while aiding overall mission to help others
Very few would say Valentine’s Day is on their list of favorite holidays. Between the overpriced flowers and the crowded restaurants, it's sometimes hard to feel the love. Ultimately, it does not matter if you had the most romantic evening. Sometimes all that matters is taking the time to say “I love you” to the people that mean the most.
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
Up and Coming Weekly
Hope Mills Mayor Warner issues apology for blocking people, deleting comments on social media
Mayor Jackie Warner read an apology for blocking people and deleting comments on social media pages she controls during a meeting of the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners on Jan. 23. The formal apology was part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed against her. The town board met...
cbs17
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
Up and Coming Weekly
N.C. History Center organizers face resistance in some minority communities
A lack of participation from the Black and Native American communities in planning for a Civil War history center sparked a discussion during a forum on the contents of its exhibits. The forum was held Monday morning, Jan. 23 by organizers of the $80 million N.C. History Center on the...
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
