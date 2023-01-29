ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsfromthestates.com

Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC

More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

ENT Doctor Convicted of Fraud

After a three-week federal jury trial and five hours of jury deliberation, Anita Louise Jackson, 59, was found guilty on charges of adulterating medical devices for use on patients with intent to defraud and mislead, fabricating medical and healthcare records, paying illegal renumerations, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Jackson was convicted...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
faytechcc.edu

FTCC Continuing Education announces the GEER II 2023 Scholarship

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship Program provides scholarships for eligible community college continuing education students enrolling in a variety of training programs. The GEER scholarship may cover full tuition and course fees for qualifying students in the following areas:. Aircraft Maintenance. Construction. Emergency Medical Services. Fire &...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
CLAYTON, NC
iheart.com

Spring Lake approves rental ordinance

The Village of Spring Lake has revised and approved a short-term rental(STR) ordinance. Spring Lake residents voiced concerns about first-time buyers being priced out of the community as the area has been inundated with short-term rental buyers over the last few years. The community also raised concerns about parking and...
SPRING LAKE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Annual Week of CARE gives opportunity to share meals while aiding overall mission to help others

Very few would say Valentine’s Day is on their list of favorite holidays. Between the overpriced flowers and the crowded restaurants, it's sometimes hard to feel the love. Ultimately, it does not matter if you had the most romantic evening. Sometimes all that matters is taking the time to say “I love you” to the people that mean the most.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

