Quaker Big Game Giveaway – Win Tickets to Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas
As the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL, Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, is gearing up for Super Bowl LVII with NFL legend Eli Manning by inviting fans to share how they “pregrain” before The Big Game for a chance to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
Tovala Free Smart Ovens For Those Going Through A Fresh BreakUp
Tovala, best known for its revolutionary countertop smart oven and fresh meal delivery service, understands that breakups can be hard, especially right before Valentine’s Day. To help those dealing with a fresh breakup, Tovala is spreading the love by giving away 500 FREE Tovala Smart Ovens to former Freshly...
