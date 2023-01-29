Read full article on original website
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3
Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.
Whatever Happened To Miss Patty From Gilmore Girls?
Amid the eternal debate over whether Rory should've ended up with Dean, Jess, or Logan, we sometimes forget that the gentle misfits who reside in the tiny, mercilessly New England-y burg of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, provide the true foundation of "Gilmore Girls." There's socially dysfunctional jack of all trades Kirk Gleason, played by eventual "Guardians of the Galaxy" member Sean Gunn; town gossip Babette Dell, played by TV legend Sally Struthers; and even bubbly hotel chef Sookie St. James, played by current bona fide movie star Melissa McCarthy.
House Of The Dragon Star Steve Toussaint's Favorite Game Of Thrones Battle Features Jon Snow At His Best
The first season of "House of the Dragon" — the prequel to HBO's wildly popular drama "Game of Thrones" — premiered on August 21, 2022. With the premiere of the new series came a whole new slew of characters for viewers to keep up with each week. The series, which was created by Ryan Condal and book series writer himself, George R. R. Martin, is set about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." It depicts the leadup to the decline of House Targaryen and the war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."
The Christopher Walken Ozzy Osbourne Performance We'll Never Get To See
Long before he landed the role of Burt Goodman in Apple TV's "Severance" and signed on to go head-to-head against Timothee Chalamet as Emperor Shaddam IV in "Dune: Part Two," Christopher Walken nearly ventured into the land of biopics for Larry Charles's "The Dirt." In 2006, Charles, director of "Borat"...
The Rookie Fans Absolutely Adore Lucy And Tamara's Relationship In Season 5 Episode 14
Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) has had quite an eventful time working for the LAPD since "The Rookie" began airing in 2018. While the series started with a focus on John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and his quest to join the LAPD, even though he'd be their oldest rookie, it has since matured and expanded. Viewers have had the chance to get to know detectives Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), and fall in love with the coupling of Lucy and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) or "Lucyford," as the friends slowly became one of our favorite couples.
The Winchesters' Showrunner Says We'll See 'More Glimpses' Of Dean In Season 1
The debut season of "The Winchesters" has seen twists and turns galore, with even Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) making appearances in some of the show's episodes as of late. And according to series mastermind Robbie Thompson, it won't be the last we see of the "Supernatural" character. Dean's latest appearance...
Betty Is Really Starting To Get On The Winchesters Fans' Nerves
"The Winchesters" takes a look at the early days of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell's (Meg Donnelly) relationship, giving fans of "Supernatural" more context about Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) family history. There are plenty of small details you may have missed that pay homage to the original show, though the prequel series introduces the audience to a brand new set of characters. Fighting alongside Mary and John are fellow monster hunters Latika Desain (Nida Khurshid), Carlos Cervantez (Jojo Fleites), and Ada Monroe (Demetria McKinney). Together, they give the "Scooby-Doo" gang a run for their money.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Rumor About Dolly Parton's Involvement In Buffy The Vampire Slayer
When some people hear the phrase "Chosen One," chances are that an image of Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) thrashing some vampires may come to mind — not a vaunted music star. "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" is a popular show that, according to IMDb, ran for 145 episodes between 1997 to 2003 and even inspired a spin-off. What makes "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" so interesting is that the series blends humor, the macabre, pop cultural references, and snappy dialogue into a nice package that sees a regular high school become the site of demonic incursions.
The Knock At The Cabin Cast Had A Great Influence On Director M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan's most recent film "The Knock at the Cabin" is quickly approaching its release date of February 3, 2023. Written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman (and based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World), the film centers on a couple, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), along with their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), as they find themselves held hostage by four strangers — Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn) and Redmond (Rupert Grint) — while vacationing at a remote cabin. According to the strangers, one of the three family members must sacrifice themselves in order to prevent the apocalypse.
How Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty's Character Got His Name
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is a big one for Native actor Mo Brings Plenty — it's his first as an official series regular, thanks to a major cast shakeup. Something else that viewers may not be aware of is the reported backstory behind his character's very familiar first name. Working as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man and driver since Season 1, Mo has been a mainstay on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ show for nearly half a decade now. The character blossomed into a regular thanks to his captivating presence, becoming a fan favorite. "If they made a whole spinoff that centered on Mo Brings Plenty, I would watch the *hell* out of that," said Twitter user @widowwinchester, while @jCarrig14 said: "Mo is the most underrated character on YS."
The Mandalorian's Emily Swallow Appreciates The Armorer's Mysterious Backstory
"The Mandalorian" has easily become the flagship program for "Star Wars" and its small screen offerings, and it's finally set to return for Season 3 on March 1, 2023, after more than two years after Season 2's finale. The hype is arguably at an all-time high, as well, with the trailer for Season 3 sitting at over 6 million views just two weeks after it dropped. Thanks to events that occurred in "The Book of Boba Fett," as well as the aforementioned trailer, fans know that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu have been reunited after the events of Season 2.
Guillermo Del Toro Sets Sights On Stop-Motion Adaptation Of The Buried Giant After Pinocchio Success
Since it took nearly 18 years from conceptualization to finish before the release of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (via Deadline), the Oscar-winning filmmaker is wasting no time in setting up another feature-length stop-motion animated film. Guillermo del Toro, of course, is best known for his dark fantasies, which range from...
The Last Of Us' Bella Ramsey Discusses Storm Reid's Exciting Upcoming Cameo
"The Last of Us" quickly allayed any concerns longtime fans of the video game from which it was adapted may have had. Co-created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show stars Pedro Pascal as hardened survivalist Joel and Bella Ramsey as his unwanted protégé, Ellie. Together, the unlikely pair trek across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the former United States, fighting fungus-infected zombies and learning important life lessons along the way. The main duo is joined throughout by various guest stars.
