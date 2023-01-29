Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is a big one for Native actor Mo Brings Plenty — it's his first as an official series regular, thanks to a major cast shakeup. Something else that viewers may not be aware of is the reported backstory behind his character's very familiar first name. Working as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man and driver since Season 1, Mo has been a mainstay on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ show for nearly half a decade now. The character blossomed into a regular thanks to his captivating presence, becoming a fan favorite. "If they made a whole spinoff that centered on Mo Brings Plenty, I would watch the *hell* out of that," said Twitter user @widowwinchester, while @jCarrig14 said: "Mo is the most underrated character on YS."

