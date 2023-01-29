ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCPO

When will egg prices start to drop?

Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products

Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
NASDAQ

INSIGHT-Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Unseen Invaders: How Microplastics are Infiltrating the Food We Eat

Plastic is infiltrating the food you eat – and you may not even realize it. Microplastics, or tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5mm in size, are making their way into our food and drinks in several ways. Source: NowThis Earth/Youtube. Microplastics can be found in the air we...
msn.com

Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?

Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
Interesting Engineering

'Tasty' zero-dairy cheese employs cutting-edge technology that only needs oxygen and water

Participated in CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA, the largest consumer electronics exhibition in the world. It unveiled a brand-new product called "Almond Milk American Slices." The company offers an innovative technological process that can replicate animal proteins such as casein using only plant-based ingredients. The cheese's ability to melt, one of the significant challenges confronting the plant-based cheese tech sector, is among the components that make Armored Fresh's approach stand out.
techaiapp.com

Here’s What A Full Day of Anti-Inflammatory Meals Looks Like

Integrative nutritionist Jennie Miremadi is sharing a full day of anti-inflammatory meals with us – snacks included. The anti-inflammatory diet is a preventative, body-balancing formula for eating well which we’ve explored in-depth on the site including this piece with Jennie. If you’ve been wanting to incorporate more foods that fight inflammation into your diet but wern’t sure how to go about it, this menu will help you out…
Taste Of Home

Spanish Chicken Soup

12 ounces fideo noodles or uncooked angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle adobo seasoning over chicken. In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken on both sides in batches. Remove chicken from pot. Add celery, onion, carrot and sofrito to same pot; cook and stir until onion is tender, 3-4 minutes.
msn.com

Banana Consumption: How Many is Too Many? Expert's Opinion

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can eat however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and if consumed in excess this can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.

