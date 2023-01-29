As expected, class of 2023 linebacker prospect Dylan Brown-Turner from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was committed to North Texas until Monday morning. His decommitted from UNT and commitment to FSU come on the heels of his official visit to FSU this past weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO