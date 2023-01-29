ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Eagles Upset Clemson at Conte

CHESTNUT HILL - With another Top 20 team in town on Tuesday night, BC once again had a chance to build some momentum heading into the final month of the regular season. No. 20 Clemson visited Conte Forum atop the ACC standings with just one conference loss and winners of three straight overall.
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

2023 LB Dylan Brown-Turner commits to FSU

As expected, class of 2023 linebacker prospect Dylan Brown-Turner from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was committed to North Texas until Monday morning. His decommitted from UNT and commitment to FSU come on the heels of his official visit to FSU this past weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Seminole Sidelines: Instant reaction to FSU's 2023 schedule

Some early thoughts from Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz, senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante as the Florida State 2023 football schedule was set Monday night. - We go month by month with big picture thoughts on how the schedule shapes up for FSU. - We discuss why FSU-Clemson...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy