Kylie Jenner reacts to buzz about baby Aire's name
Kylie Jenner's sense is humor is like a breath of fresh air(e). Shortly after Kylie revealed she and Travis Scott renamed their baby boy Aire, the Kardashians star reacted to a clip online poking fun at how the two—who also share daughter Stormi, 4—hypothetically chose their son's new name.
netflixjunkie.com
“Want to vomit” – Vogue Model Blasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Playing the Victim and “harping on about the negatives”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions after leaving the royal Palace have garnered many enraged reactions from supporters of the royals. While there are people who love and support the Sussexes as well. Many royal experts and commentators have talked about the impact of the actions and accusations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Recently, a Vogue model named Caprice Bourret slammed the prince for openly talking negatively about his family.
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M House
In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
Miley Cyrus poses in a swimsuit as she announces collaboration with a tanning cream brand
Miley Cyrus can not only buy herself flowers, but she can also buy herself a deep summer tan. The Flowers singer - whose song has hit number one - debuted her collab with beauty brand Dolce Glow on Wednesday with an Instagram post. The photo shows the Wrecking Ball singer...
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart spotted holding hands on NYC outing
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket. The pair's NYC PDA comes after...
Behati Prinsloo gives birth welcoming baby no. 3 with Adam Levine
Former Victoria's Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, gave birth to her and Adam Levine's third child, according to multiple reports. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. The model had documented her pregnancy on Instagram in recent months, sharing pics from artistic maternity...
Kaia Gerber addresses her privilege amid nepo baby debate
Kaia Gerber is standing her ground when it comes to that nepo baby conversation. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, shared her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood—a topic that had taken the internet by storm in recent months. "I won't deny the...
John Legend shared glimpse into first week with his and Chrissy Teigen's baby girl Esti
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
