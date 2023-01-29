'Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary' releases trailer; premiere coming in May

Nearly 50 years ago, a pair of Des Moines Register writers and weekend bicyclists got a wild hair to pedal across the state and call it work.

One condition, the paper’s brass said: You have to invite readers to join the ride.

In the five decades since about 300 brave souls set out on that first ride in 1973, RAGBRAI — the well-known acronym for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — has grown into the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

In May, the Des Moines Register will release "Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary," exploring the people who ride, the towns that host and the space RAGBRAI offers riders to find whatever it was that enticed them to put their lives on hold and risk saddle sores in the July heat. The film follows three riders and a pair of community leaders as they overcome obstacles and reach new heights, changing their lives in seven days and finding themselves — literally and metaphorically — in the middle of nowhere.

Watch the trailer here or above

