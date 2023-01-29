Florida State men's basketball can't pull off upset in heartbreaking loss to No. 24 Clemson

It started to look like more of the same for the Florida State men’s basketball team against No. 24 Clemson on Saturday.

Coming off a deflating blowout loss (86-63) to rival Miami on Tuesday, FSU continued to play poorly to open the game and fell into a 16-2 hole.

The Seminoles (7-15, 5-6 ACC) ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 82-81 loss to the Tigers (18-4, 10-1) at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, but they gave an inspiring effort after their lackluster start.

The kind of effort that this team desperately needed.

Clemson guard Chase Hunter – who returned against FSU after missing the last three games with a foot injury – helped lift his team to the win in the final seconds and finished with 26 points. Hunter traveled the length of the court before converting an and-one on a layup against guard Matthew Cleveland, giving the Tigers an 82-81 lead with 4.5 seconds remaining.

On their last possession, the Seminoles were unable to get a shot off before the time expired.

"That is what good teams do – they find ways to win games. Close games,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said in his postgame press conference. “They make the big shots. Make the big free throws. That allows you to be the No. 1 team in the ACC.”

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Seminoles should be proud of result

In this disappointing season, FSU should take all the moral victories it can get.

The Seminoles certainly should be proud of how they fared against the Tigers, the top team in the ACC standings.

FSU had a chance to win after quickly erasing a double-digit deficit in the first half, leaning on its swarming defense that switched on every ball screen as usual. Clemson faltered against that pressure throughout the game, committing 18 turnovers.

“That is how you like to see a team respond when you have a game that is as poorly played as we did against the University of Miami,” Hamilton said. “We are going through a lot. We have learned a lot about ourselves. We have learned a lot about what it takes to win at this level.

“If we can be as consistent in these last nine games, I am anxious to see what good can come out of it as we go down the stretch.”

Clemson leaned on experience, physicality to win

The Tigers entered the game without two of their top five scorers, senior guards Brevin Galloway (10.6 PPG) and Alex Hemenway (9.8 PPG), due to injuries.

Their top three scorers – senior forward Hunter Tyson, junior center PJ Hall and Chase Hunter – picked up the slack and showed their experience as veteran leaders.

Tyson led all scorers with 27 points while shooting 10 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 12 from 3-point range. He helped give Clemson its early 16-2 advantage after starting 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Hall started slow, recording two points in the first half. But he eventually played a major role in the Tiger victory, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Clemson also noticeably outrebounded FSU, 38-27.

“I thought our four-guard lineup was challenged more by our inability to get those key rebounds throughout many parts of the game.”

“I never thought I would see the day where I would be complaining about another team being bigger and stronger than us,” Hamilton said. “But they actually were a little bit more experienced, a little bit more broad shoulders and took up a lot of space in there.

FSU freshmen stepped up

The top three scorers for the Seminoles – guards Cleveland (18), Caleb Mills (15) and Darin Green Jr. (14) – were the usual suspects.

But freshman forward Baba Miller emerged as an unlikely hero in just his fifth career game, totaling 11 points, four rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes.

“He is going through the development period,” Hamilton said. “He is gaining his confidence and getting his feet under him. He hit a three, and then he shot an air ball. But that is just nerves, experience and getting accustomed to playing at the level we know he is capable of playing.

“I expect him to continue to keep getting better and better.”

Another freshman, guard Chandler Jackson, flashed throughout the game.

Jackson, who missed the start of the season with a broken thumb, might have played the best game of his young career. He earned a career-high 19 minutes and recorded seven points, two rebounds and an assist.

Freshman forward Cameron Corhen also tallied nine points and four rebounds.

“Jackson played with a lot more confidence tonight,” Hamilton said. “He actually played with the confidence that he played in high school. He was getting downhill. He was getting it to the middle of the lane with no hesitation. He is now shooting the jump shot with confidence.

“And that was a kid who did not practice for eight weeks because of a broken thumb. So he has shown a lot of growth. He gives us good leadership on the floor. I was especially pleased with his defense.”

Up next FSU will next face NC State (17-5, 7-4) on the road at 9 p.m. Wednesday

