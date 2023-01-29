ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Toyota, Lexus vehicles you can find on dealer lots right now

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfvfb_0kUt3woW00

Toyota Motor North America briefly snagged the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand last year.

The chip shortage persisted through 2021, but GM has managed to boost its sales and retain its U.S. leadership spot at year-end.

Still, Toyota vehicles are in big demand especially hybrid variants of the Japanese automaker's models. But if you want an internal combustion engine option, you're in luck. Toyota says here are the 2023 models available on dealership lots across the nation at the moment.

Toyota Brand:

  • Tacoma 4X2 and 4X4: This two-wheel drive midsize pickup starts at $27,250. It is built in Mexico at Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Guanajuato.
  • Highlander gasoline and hybrid versions: This mid-size SUV offers limited third-row seating. It starts at $36,420 and competes mostly with the Ford Explorer and Dodge Durango. It's built at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.
  • 4Runner: This sporty mid-size SUV starts at $38,805 and it made at Toyota Motor Tahara in Japan. It competes with the Ford Bronco and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
  • Camry: The sedan is not totally dead as the Camry is still going strong starting at $25,945 and it is made in America at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
  • Venza: This midsize SUV is offered exclusively as a hybrid with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine for a total output of 219 horsepower and all-wheel drive. It starts at $34,120.
  • Tundra gasoline and hybrid: This full-size pickup starts at $37,865. It does not have a V-8 engine option. Its two engine choices are its i-Force twin-turbo V-6 and its i-Force Max twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard and includes an automatic limited-slip differential.

Lexus Brand:

  • Lexus ES gasoline and hybrid: This sedan starts at $42,490 and is available in all-wheel drive. Toyota makes it alongside the Camry at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
  • Lexus RX gasoline and hybrid: This three-row SUV seats up to seven people and starts at $47,070. It's made in Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and Toyota Motor Kyushu in Japan.
  • Lexus NX gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid: This compact SUV starts at $39,500 for front-wheel drive and $41,100 for all-wheel drive. Like the RX, the NX is built at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and Toyota Motor Kyushu.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

