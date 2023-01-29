Matthew Murrell, Daeshun Ruffin out for Ole Miss basketball vs. Oklahoma State

Ole Miss basketball will be shorthanded once again as it looks to snap a skid of eight defeats in nine games.

The Rebels will be without leading scorer Matthew Murrell, who suffered a knee injury against Arkansas and did not play on Tuesday against Missouri.

Point guard Daeshun Ruffin won't play, either. The talented sophomore is sidelined due to a coach's decision, according to an Ole Miss spokesperson.

Ruffin has started twice for the Rebels this season, averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 assists in 11 games. Ruffin's season got off to a late start as he recovered from a knee injury that ended his 2021-22 campaign. He also recently missed time due to illness.

Rounding out the list of inactives for the Rebels is forward Malique Ewin. Averaging 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds, the freshman has not played since Jan. 10. Ole Miss officially lists him out due to personal reasons. He is reportedly involved in a university investigation into a one-car accident that resulted in the death of a campus visitor. Ole Miss has not confirmed those reports.

