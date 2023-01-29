ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren throws support behind Biden for reelection, defers on Harris as running mate

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) declared her support for President Biden to run for reelection but avoided officially backing Vice President Harris to stay on the ticket, saying she wants to defer to Biden’s team to decide.

Warren said in an interview on Friday with the Boston-based NPR affiliate WGBH that Biden should run again because he has “gotten a tremendous amount done” despite Democrats having the “skinniest possible” majority in the Senate and a narrow majority in the House. Republicans took control of the House in November’s midterm elections.

She noted the Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion climate, health care and tax package , and the CHIPS and Science Act, which invested billions of dollars into domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as some of his accomplishments.

But Warren said she wants to “defer” to what makes Biden “comfortable” with choosing his running mate. She said she has known Harris for many years and likes her, having worked with her on housing.

“But they need, they have to be a team. And my sense is they are. I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are,” she said.

Biden has not formally announced whether he will run for reelection in 2024 but has repeatedly indicated that he intends to. He is expected to announce he is running for a second term as soon as next month.

Biden has also said Harris would be his running mate if he decides to run again.

Throughout U.S. history, incumbent presidents have occasionally chosen a different running mate for their second bid, but that decision is rare.

Comments / 189

Lawrence Vance
4d ago

Warren is not the brightest bulb. so her backing Biden really is good for the opponent. Pee-wee Herman would be able to beat Biden with her support.

Reply(1)
111
Nana D
4d ago

Anyone who stands by Joe Biden is delusional. But I guess if you got money and can afford it, whatever. Trumps blamed for giving the rich a tax break while in office. Under Joe, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Difference is the people didn't suffer under Trump.

Reply(5)
58
Bruce Atkins
4d ago

We don't need either of them. The border is a disaster, and they don't care. Your suppose to protect Americans.

Reply(6)
112
