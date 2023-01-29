Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Towerlight
While Schatzel leaves a legacy of growth, some say she lacked connection with students
Kim Schatzel’s impact as Towson University’s 14th president is tangible as you walk through campus, with the many new buildings and buzz of construction workers. While Schatzel leaves behind a legacy of major campus growth, some Towson students say she struggled to resonate with them. “I only saw...
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard High School quarterback Savon Briggs commits to Howard University
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Quince Orchard High School senior quarterback Savon Briggs has made up his mind. The 2x Maryland football state champion is taking his talent to Howard University in the fall. Briggs announced in late December that he received an offer from the Bison, and now the dual-threat quarterback with a 3.45 GPA is expected to officially commit Tuesday afternoon.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on battling crime in Baltimore
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined C4 and Bryan Nehman and discussed battling crime in Baltimore. Moore says increasing sentences for gun offenders can only go so far, but it's a good start to dealing with Baltimore's problem of violent crime. See the video above.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000
BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 in Maryland
Three Maryland stores are among 87 more namesake Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. outlets the retailer said Friday that it will close, in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Video above: Baltimore's North Avenue Market closes its doors (August 2022) Bed Bath & Beyond also said...
baltimorepositive.com
Blazing the trail of an epic gathering of Baltimore legends
Ron Cassie tells Nestor about the epic Baltimore Magazine gathering of local legends and trailblazers for the January 2023 cover. baltimore, great, trailblazers, barbara mikulski, john, waters, kurt, people, brooks, ron, carla, artists, hayden, brooks robinson, fair, thought, jim, folks, maryland, photographer. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. What about W en s...
Muskrat Festivals Celebrate Eastern Shore’s Lesser-Known Protein
It’s been mistaken for a beaver or groundhog. It’s known as marsh rabbit, if you’re fancy. The meat is fried, baked, stewed, roasted, and even tucked inside a taco shell. In certain parts of Chesapeake country, you can find its image on mugs, greeting cards, and T-shirts with the encouragement to “eat more muskrat.”
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Baltimore to Celebrate the Kickoff of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program
Per the State of Maryland (1.30.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined President Biden and US. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the partnership agreement between Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and kickoff the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will replace the 150-year-old infrastructure and improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Maryland’s rail transportation system; saving over seven hours of train delays every weekday.
Towerlight
Police Blotter: Jan. 24 to Jan. 31
Jan. 26, 2023: Graffiti was found on the exterior of 401 Washington Ave. Jan. 26, 2023: Property was stolen from a residence located in the 7900 Block of York Road in Towson between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023: Police responded to an attempted break-in at a commercial...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New look Lexington Market officially reopens Tuesday
The market which is one of the country's longest running markets at just over 230 years, is in a new space with a new look just a block away from its previous location.
Wbaltv.com
Community group hopes to stop violence before it starts in Baltimore
A violent weekend in Baltimore City leaves two men dead and several others hurt. From Saturday morning through Sunday night, the city reported at least five shootings, including a triple shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upton neighborhood and a deadly shooting on Kimberleigh Road in north Baltimore. One grassroots...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood
BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
'We gotta do better': Video shows gunmen behind Saturday's mass shooting
New video shows the gunmen responsible for killing 2 people and injuring 2 children in a mass shooting in Baltimore Saturday near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Laurens Avenue.
