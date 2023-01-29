ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterproof, LA

New walking trail and family park coming to the Village of Waterproof

By Vallery Maravi
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPqmw_0kUt3Re700

WATERPROOF, La . ( KTVE/KARD ) – The village of Waterproof moves forward with their Walking Trail and Family Park project.

Mayor Jarrod Bottley announced the development of the very anticipated walking trail and an outdoor restroom facility on January 19.

He says this first Phase of development will be followed by the construction of a recreational area of a new complex for up to 150 people.

The park will also include a playground, sports areas, a pavilion, and grilling areas. Residents say this is a much needed park in the community.

“I’m happy that it’s coming. This is a small village, I feel happy that it is coming. We need swings, and slides.” said Calvin, a resident.

“It will be good because it will be wonderful for the kids, and the adults to go out and play. And they can take out their kids to play. It would be something new for them and our town,” said
Gerard Harvey, another local.

The new Walking Trail will be built on the grounds of the old Waterproof High School.

The project is expected to begin in March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

One transported for treatment after collision on Highway 27

Just before 2:30 p.m., Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to a collision on Highway 27 near River City Early College. Units with Warren County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene. One person is reported to have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Traffic is moving slowly...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
WGNO

Sen. Cassidy: Concordia Parish drainage project will receive more than $6M in hurricane relief grant

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the state of Louisiana will receive $13,364,640 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Delta, and Ida. According to officials, Concordia Parish Police Jury-Brushy Bayou Drainage Project will receive a grant that totals approximately $6,225,332. The […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WGNO

Suspect arrested in Caldwell Parish stabbing that involved three victims

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: Around Noon, officials confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for the early morning stabbing that took place in Caldwell Parish, La. As of now, the victims’ medical status is unknown. CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, a stabbing that involved three victims took […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Towns of Rayville and Delhi receives funding for healthcare and water infrastructure

RICHLAND PARISH,LA. (KTVE,KARD)— On Monday, January 31, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that they would make a nearly $8 million investment to improve health care and water infrastructure in Richland Parish. The Town of Rayville and Mayor Harry Lewis has been working to improve their water systems. […]
RAYVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy