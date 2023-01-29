ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Protest held following the release of the police body cam video of Tyre Nichols being beaten

By Connecticut Public Radio
 4 days ago
Do special police units deter crime or lead to more prosecutions and convictions?

In Memphis, two more police officers have been suspended as city officials continue to investigate the death of Tyre Nichols. Last week, the five officers who were seen on video brutally beating Nichols were fired and charged with murder. They were part of a now disbanded special unit dedicated to cracking down on street crime. For more on the tactics and culture behind these special units, I'm joined now by Paul Butler, a law professor at Georgetown University and author of the book "Chokehold: Policing Black Men." Professor, is there any evidence to suggest that these special units actually deter crime or maybe lead to more prosecutions and convictions?
MEMPHIS, TN
Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols

The five former Memphis cops involved in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols are awaiting arraignment on murder charges. They were members of the city's so-called Scorpion unit designed to target crime hot spots. That was disbanded over the weekend. Lawyers for the Nichols family called it a decent and just decision, and they're also calling for more police reforms. Joining us now is pastor and retired Memphis Police Colonel James Kirkwood. He heads the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB. Pastor, you spent more than three decades on the Memphis Police Department. First off, what was your reaction when you saw those videos being released?
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis and the nation focus on another example of police violence

It's worth noting what is not the news this morning. We do not have news that some people feared violence in response to police videos. Memphis authorities released four videos on Friday night. They show a traffic stop where police seized and beat Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old later died. The nonviolent response allows us to focus on a different question - how to address the repeated police use of excessive force.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tyre Nichols was remembered at his funeral in Memphis

In Memphis today, mourners gathered in heartache for the funeral of Tyre Nichols. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) J LAWRENCE TURNER: A good person, a beautiful soul, a son, a father, a brother, a friend, a human being, gone too soon, denied the dignity of his humanity, denied the right to see the sun set another day...
MEMPHIS, TN
EPA wants to accelerate lead pipe replacement in Connecticut, but timeline remains unclear

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched an initiative to accelerate lead service line replacement in parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dedicated $15 billion in 2021 to replace lead pipes across America. But this move provides new technical assistance to communities to remove...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

