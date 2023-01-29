Protest held following the release of the police body cam video of Tyre Nichols being beaten

Read full article on original website
4 of the 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death had prior violations at work
Four of the five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged in the death of Tyre Nichols had previous infractions with the department, according to Memphis police personnel records shared with NPR. Former officers Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Emmitt Martin, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were fired Jan. 20...
A 6th police officer is relieved of duty in the Tyre Nichols death investigation
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a sixth officer has been disciplined during the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. He was seen on police video being brutally beaten by police officers and died three days later in the hospital.
Do special police units deter crime or lead to more prosecutions and convictions?
In Memphis, two more police officers have been suspended as city officials continue to investigate the death of Tyre Nichols. Last week, the five officers who were seen on video brutally beating Nichols were fired and charged with murder. They were part of a now disbanded special unit dedicated to cracking down on street crime. For more on the tactics and culture behind these special units, I'm joined now by Paul Butler, a law professor at Georgetown University and author of the book "Chokehold: Policing Black Men." Professor, is there any evidence to suggest that these special units actually deter crime or maybe lead to more prosecutions and convictions?
Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols
The five former Memphis cops involved in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols are awaiting arraignment on murder charges. They were members of the city's so-called Scorpion unit designed to target crime hot spots. That was disbanded over the weekend. Lawyers for the Nichols family called it a decent and just decision, and they're also calling for more police reforms. Joining us now is pastor and retired Memphis Police Colonel James Kirkwood. He heads the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB. Pastor, you spent more than three decades on the Memphis Police Department. First off, what was your reaction when you saw those videos being released?
More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols
NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucas Finton, a reporter for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn., about Wednesday's funeral for Tyre Nichols, who was violently beaten by police.
The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols
The city of Memphis is preparing to bury Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died after a brutal beating at the hands of five Memphis police officers. His funeral on Wednesday morning is expected to draw thousands of mourners and also prominent African American leaders. NPR's Adrian Florido is in Memphis and joins us now. Hi, Adrian.
Memphis and the nation focus on another example of police violence
It's worth noting what is not the news this morning. We do not have news that some people feared violence in response to police videos. Memphis authorities released four videos on Friday night. They show a traffic stop where police seized and beat Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old later died. The nonviolent response allows us to focus on a different question - how to address the repeated police use of excessive force.
Officials: Estimated 100,000 hens died in Connecticut fire
BOZRAH, Conn. (AP) — An estimated 100,000 hens died in a weekend fire at a Connecticut farm owned by one of the country's largest egg producers, Connecticut officials confirmed Monday. It's one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country over the past decade.
Tyre Nichols was remembered at his funeral in Memphis
In Memphis today, mourners gathered in heartache for the funeral of Tyre Nichols. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) J LAWRENCE TURNER: A good person, a beautiful soul, a son, a father, a brother, a friend, a human being, gone too soon, denied the dignity of his humanity, denied the right to see the sun set another day...
EPA wants to accelerate lead pipe replacement in Connecticut, but timeline remains unclear
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched an initiative to accelerate lead service line replacement in parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dedicated $15 billion in 2021 to replace lead pipes across America. But this move provides new technical assistance to communities to remove...
After warm spell, temperatures in Connecticut are expected to drop Thursday into the weekend
A shot of cold weather is expected to hit Connecticut Friday and Saturday with wind chills falling well below zero. Temperatures are expected to drop late Thursday and persist through Friday and Saturday. Evening temperatures could reach the single digits or lower. The National Weather Service (NWS) said wind chills...
EPA asks federal appeals court to dismiss challenge to Housatonic River cleanup plan
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss a challenge to the EPA’s Housatonic River cleanup plan. The appeal was brought by two environmental groups. The appeal includes arguments that the EPA should send all PCB-contaminated waste to a licensed off-site facility,...
A social equity exemption in Northampton's marijuana store cap raises concerns
A cap on the number of retail marijuana stores in Northampton, Massachusetts, could go into effect soon, though several city councilors have raised concerns about whether a loophole could be misused. Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra did not support the cap of 12 stores but it could still have enough votes...
